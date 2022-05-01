Warriors edge Grizzlies in Game 1 thriller despite Draymond Green’s ejection

Placeholder while article actions load

MEMPHIS — Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr stared at the three referees in disbelief as Draymond Green hopped around the court behind them, hyping up his Golden State Warriors teammates and egging on the crowd after being informed that his night was over before halftime. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Losing their defensive captain so early was not how the Warriors had hoped to open their second-round playoff series against the young and athletic Memphis Grizzlies, and this was the type of controversial call that had the potential to swing Game 1. While defending a layup attempt by Brandon Clarke, Green appeared to hit the Grizzlies forward in the face with his right hand and then yanked him down by pulling on the front of his jersey. Clarke fell awkwardly to the court, prompting the FedEx Forum crowd to chant for Green’s dismissal — “Throw him out! Throw him out!” — and roar when its request was fulfilled with a flagrant-two foul ruling.

“It’s a tough call on the road, trying to start a series,” Curry said. “Nobody wants to see that. It’s not good for the game. I don’t think it deserved that, obviously.”

Advertisement

Golden State’s core trio of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson are the most accomplished stars left in the playoffs, and they have had plenty of recent experience picking up the slack for each other. Curry scored seven straight points to restore order early in the second half and Thompson drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 36 seconds left to lead the Warriors to a 117-116 victory Sunday.

“I just thought we were determined,” Kerr said. “We knew that was a tough break that didn’t go our way. We were all kind of shocked by the decision. We were confident and determined, and the guys stayed with it.”

Golden State’s thrilling last-second victory opened a series that reprises a 2015 second-round matchup, except with the roles reversed. Seven years ago, a young Curry, Thompson and Green took an important step toward their first title by outfoxing a physical and veteran Memphis team led by Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph. Fast forward to the present, and a retired Randolph was seated courtside Sunday to watch the rising Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

To earn their stripes, the 2015 Warriors had to prove they couldn’t be bullied by the Grizzlies and that their outside-in attack was a workable formula in the playoffs. The current Grizzlies face a different dilemma: After surviving a chaotic first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with several second-half comebacks, they will need to remain disciplined and prove that they can execute in late-game situations to overcome the Warriors’ significant advantage in postseason experience.

Advertisement

“The effort that they gave tonight was phenomenal,” Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said of his team. “There was definitely some mental lapses we had. We’ll easily clean that stuff up.”

Memphis’s speed and length posed problems for Golden State, and both Morant and Jackson looked more comfortable than they had for much of their first-round series. Morant posted a game-high 34 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, finding seams to the basket and going 4 for 11 from beyond the arc as the Warriors dared him to shoot. Jackson, who was in constant foul trouble against Minnesota, added 33 points and hit six three-pointers.

To counter Morant, Kerr altered his starting lineup by replacing guard Jordan Poole, who excelled early in a first-round series victory over the Denver Nuggets, with defensive stopper Gary Payton III. Without Green to hold down their back line, the Warriors closed the game with a lineup that included five perimeter players and no power forwards or centers.

Advertisement

That unusual gambit worked, as the Grizzlies fell short at the end, losing track of Thompson on his go-ahead three-pointer and then coming up empty on their final two possessions. First, Morant drove into traffic, only to be stripped by Curry. Then, coming out of a timeout with only 3.4 seconds left, Morant raced from the backcourt toward the hoop, only to settle for a wild shot after he was greeted in the paint by a waiting Thompson, who said later that he knew the designed play was coming.

“I missed a layup I normally make,” Morant said. “It’s on to the next.”

Curry scored 24 points and hit five three-pointers, playing through foul trouble to bring home the win. Thompson added 15 points, while Poole came off the bench to score a team-high 31 points and add five three-pointers of his own.

For Thompson, who returned this year after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries, the final stand provided a measure of redemption for missing a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds to play. He celebrated the victory by pumping his fist and running to center court as the building fell into a hush for the first time all night.

Advertisement

“I got a great look [at the three], and that felt good to make that,” Thompson said. “Unfortunately, missing two free throws is very uncharacteristic for me. I’m human. I’ve learned from experience that you have to move forward. We still had the lead. I’m proud of myself for turning that page. Big sigh of relief. I know it’s not a championship, but it’s still a huge win for us.”

Kerr was proud that the undersized Warriors managed to outrebound the Grizzlies and that they had held up defensively despite Green’s early exit. Ironically, Golden State seized home-court advantage by channeling Memphis’s signature qualities from years past.

“This was a huge game to win with [Green] going out early,” Poole said. “We had to find that grit and grind.”

GiftOutline Gift Article