Spirit begins NWSL title defense in style with 2-1 win over OL Reign

The Washington Spirit did not have much of a chance to celebrate its 2021 National Women’s Soccer League championship, won last fall with an unfathomable run amid off-field turmoil. Players dashed off to international duty, and ownership issues moved back to the forefront. A proper bash would have to wait.

On Sunday, more than five months after lifting the trophy in Louisville, the Spirit mixed the present and the past at Audi Field: It defeated Seattle’s OL Reign, 2-1, in its regular season opener, then commemorated last year’s valor with a celebration featuring the mayor, musicians and merriment.

The championship banner was unveiled, and rings were distributed. There were fireworks and a performance by Grammy Award winner Ella Mai. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proclaimed Nov. 20 — which will be the anniversary of the 2-1 extra-time victory over the Chicago Red Stars — as Washington Spirit Day.

The festivities, before an announced crowd of 10,177, capped a jolly day for the Spirit, which ran its unbeaten streak in competitive matches to 19 (12-0-7). The only defeats since August — when a coaching change, accusations against team officials and in-house turbulence threatened to derail not just the season but the organization — were two forfeits for violating the NWSL’s pandemic protocols.

Ashley Hatch, the 2021 scoring champion, broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second half. Ashley Sanchez and OL Reign’s Rose Lavelle, a former Spirit standout, also scored.

Sunday brought the Spirit’s first regular season game under Y. Michele Kang, who became the primary owner in the offseason following a long power struggle with team partner Steve Baldwin. Kang presented the championship rings after the game.

Washington, which is entering its 10th season, is scheduled to play six regular season home games at Audi Field and five at Segra Field in Leesburg. Sunday’s turnout was the largest at home since late in the 2019 campaign, when, in a break from the Spirit’s longtime home at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, crowds of more than 19,000 and 17,000 came to Audi Field.

The match was the first of two over four days between the teams and the first of three this month. They will meet again Wednesday at Audi Field in the semifinals of the Challenge Cup, a preseason tournament whose playoffs overlap with the regular season. They’ll clash again May 22 in a regular season game in Seattle.

The teams’ rosters feature many of the NWSL’s — and global soccer’s — best players, but because of injuries and management of playing time, several did not start or weren’t in uniform Sunday. That included OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe and Washington’s Andi Sullivan, Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett.

Few in the NWSL are as prominent as Lavelle, the U.S. national team star. She stepped to the penalty spot in the ninth minute after Washington’s Camryn Biegalski took down Ally Watt in the box. Lavelle’s bid, though, was meek. Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury, a U.S. teammate, read her approach well and dived to her right to smother the low attempt.

Last weekend, with the Spirit needing at least a point in the Challenge Cup group finale at North Carolina, Kingsbury thwarted a late penalty kick. It allowed her team to remain within a goal and ultimately score the equalizer.

The Spirit needed just five minutes to punish Lavelle and the visitors for their squandered opportunity Sunday. High pressure led to a long ball that Biegalski won with such heading authority, the ball flew untouched to Anna Heilferty at the top of the box. Heilferty used a quick touch back to Sanchez, who lined up a right-footed, 20-yarder that took flight, beat leaping keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and splashed into the upper side netting.

Sanchez has scored in five of her past six appearances: three goals in four games with the Spirit and in two national team appearances last month.

The Spirit hummed the remainder of the half, forcing Tullis-Joyce to make splendid saves on Sam Staab’s leaping side volley off a corner kick and Trinity Rodman’s angled blast. The chemistry that charged Washington’s attack late last season, centered around Sanchez, Rodman and Hatch, was in excellent form.

But OL Reign took the initiative at the start of the second half. After an offside call nullified an apparent goal, Kingsbury spilled Watt’s cross before Lavelle pumped in the rebound in the 53rd minute.

Spirit Coach Kris Ward turned to his bench in the 59th minute, making three moves at once.

Washington regained the lead in the 66th. Staab launched a terrific long ball down the right flank to Rodman. With Hatch making a near-post run, Rodman surveyed her options before serving a high cross with perfect placement to Hatch making a near-post run. Between two defenders, she sent a glancing header to the far side of the net.

Kingsbury was not seriously threatened down the stretch. And when three minutes of stoppage time gave way to the final whistle, the Spirit rejoiced over a bright start to the 2022 campaign before pivoting back to the glory of 2021.

Notes: Sonnett and O’Hara, longtime U.S. national team defenders, entered in the 59th and 72nd minutes. Sullivan was not in uniform. ...

Washington’s next regular season game is supposed to be Saturday at Chicago. But a victory over OL Reign on Wednesday would put it in the Challenge Cup final that same day at North Carolina or Kansas City — and force the Chicago match to be played later in the season.

