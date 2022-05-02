Adrian Peterson agrees to complete counseling after February arrest

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next six months to avoid facing a misdemeanor charge related to his February arrest at Los Angeles International Airport, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office said.
Peterson, 37, was arrested the morning of Feb. 13, the day of Super Bowl LVI. In a statement, airport police said a flight bound for Houston turned back to the gate because Peterson and his wife got into “a verbal and physical altercation.” He was booked and released on $50,000 bond.
In a statement she shared two days later, Peterson’s wife, Ashley, wrote that they had “a verbal argument” but “at no point did Adrian hit or strike me.” The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not charge Peterson with a felony but referred the case to the city attorney for misdemeanor consideration.
Peterson has played for seven teams in his 15-year NFL career. He appeared in four games in 2021 for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks and is currently a free agent. He ranks fifth in career rushing yards with 14,918.
What to read about the Washington Commanders
Commanders’ draft class: With eight picks, Commanders tried to address both needs and depth in this year’s draft.
Investigation: Attorneys general Karl A. Racine of D.C. and Jason S. Miyares of Virginia are investigating a variety of allegations against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.
Sally Jenkins: We see how Dan Snyder treats customers. Who would build him a stadium?
Post-draft plans: Ron Rivera’s rebuild of the Washington Commanders is nearly complete. In Year 3, Rivera acknowledged, it’s crucial for his team to show improvement from last season’s 7-10 finish. This draft reflected that urgency but the front office has a few weeks to apply the finishing touches.