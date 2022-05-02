Baseball Top 10: Undefeated Churchill goes from unranked to No. 1

Placeholder while article actions load

As the calendar turns to May, teams from across the area are making their final pushes toward the postseason. The 2022 regular season has featured some surprises and conference-altering wins. Seven teams from our preseason rankings remain, but only one has stayed in the same spot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two teams — including No. 1 Churchill, which is new to the rankings — boast flawless records. The rest of the pack is working to finish the regular season strong.

1. Churchill (14-0) Last ranked: Not ranked

The Bulldogs are the final undefeated Maryland 4A team — and have been resounding in their wins. Victories over defending 4A champion Sherwood and solid teams Whitman and Walter Johnson give Churchill an impressive résumé. Coach Pat Skellchock’s “buzz saw of a lineup” has another big test against Urbana on Wednesday.

2. Colgan (15-1) LR: 1

The Sharks have been nearly unhittable; they’ve allowed multiple runs in just three games. Pitchers Connor Knox, Ryan Kennedy and Brett Renfrow have been the leaders in helping Colgan stay among the elite. Save for a loss to Battlefield, there is little to question with this squad.

3. Patuxent (17-0) LR: 9

Wins over the reigning Maryland 2A and 3A champions have the Panthers on an impressive run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. Senior Jeff DeLair leads a strong rotation.

4. Sherwood (14-1) LR: 2

After losing an early-season game to Churchill, the Warriors posted 12 consecutive victories. Amari Allen’s powerful swing has been key.

5. Freedom (South Riding) (12-1) LR: 5

In their first season in Virginia’s Class 6, the Eagles are making a statement. Behind an experienced pitching group that includes Penn State commit Mason Butash and an offense boosted by Nathan Chen, Freedom looks like it will be a postseason threat.

6. Chopticon (11-2) LR: 7

Despite a head-scratcher against Great Mills and a loss to Patuxent, the Braves are right back at the top of Maryland 3A competition. Senior Allen Miller and freshman Dillon Adkins have been the catalysts for Chopticon’s continued success.

7. Bishop O’Connell (17-4) LR: Not ranked

The Knights are undefeated in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, and a rare regular season victory over St. John’s on Friday provides reason to believe O’Connell could top the conference this year. Virginia commit Jack O’Connor is pacing the Knights as a hitter and a pitcher.

8. River Hill (14-2) LR: Not ranked

The Hawks remain undefeated in conference play. With its only losses coming to Urbana and Broadneck, 4A programs both, River Hill is rolling behind Michael Flaim.

9. Severna Park (13-3) LR: 4

A few early hiccups sent the Falcons down the rankings, but a redemption win over Broadneck has them atop Anne Arundel County. A matchup with Chesapeake on Monday will have major implications.

10. St. John’s (17-5) LR: 6

The Cadets’ quest for a seventh consecutive WCAC title looks a bit wobbly, but Coach Mark Gibbs’s teams are rarely down for long. Senior shortstop AJ Martin, a George Mason commit, has been a steady hand for an infield featuring three new players.

On the bubble: Spalding, Battlefield, Whitman

