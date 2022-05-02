Boys’ lacrosse Top 10: St. John’s, St. Mary’s remain unbeaten

Placeholder while article actions load

On April 22, St. John’s traveled to South Huntington, N.Y., for the Geico high school lacrosse showcase and a meeting with the country’s top-ranked team. The Cadets capitalized on their opportunity, beating St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) in a game broadcast on ESPN’s platforms. Since then, the D.C. private school has been ranked No. 1 in multiple national polls.

St. John’s is undefeated entering the start of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference postseason this week and remains the top team in The Post’s midseason rankings.

St. Mary’s (Annapolis), which is ranked No. 2 by The Post, has also risen in national polls while remaining unbeaten in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference. In the Interstate Athletic Conference, the postseason begins this week with a handful of contenders, led by No. 3 Georgetown Prep.

The Post will update its rankings at the season’s conclusion.

1. St. John’s (16-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets are the top-ranked team in multiple national polls.

2. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (14-0) LR: 4

The Saints have stormed through the MIAA.

3. Georgetown Prep (12-4) LR: 6

The Little Hoyas have dropped just one IAC game.

4. Archbishop Spalding (10-3) LR: 3

The Cavaliers beat Severn School last week to rebound from a loss to Boys’ Latin.

5. Bullis (12-4) LR: 7

The Bulldogs have won seven consecutive games since April 7.

6. Paul VI (15-4) LR: 5

The Chantilly private school has won eight of its past nine games.

7. Severn School (10-4) LR: Not ranked

The Admirals have emerged as a contender in the MIAA.

8. Landon (10-6) LR: 9

A win over Georgetown Prep has been the highlight of the Bears’ up-and-down IAC slate.

9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (14-4) LR: NR

Three consecutive losses have spoiled the Saints’ hot start.

10. Riverside (10-1) LR: 10

The Loudoun County program added a win over Gonzaga to its impressive resume.

On the bubble: Broadneck, Gonzaga, Robinson.

