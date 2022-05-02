Boys’ soccer Top 10: Playoff contenders emerge as regular season winds down

Placeholder while article actions load

The Yorktown Patriots started this spring atop our boys’ soccer rankings and now, seven weeks and 11 matches later, they find themselves in the exact same spot. The Patriots have clung to No. 1 by fending off all comers, the only close call being a scoreless draw against Robinson in late March. Behind them are two consistent Class 6 contenders: Washington-Liberty and Langley.

For the most part, the teams that were expected to do well in Northern Virginia have taken care of business. There are only two newcomers: Osbourn and Loudoun Valley.

With the postseason two weeks away, there are sure to be more changes ahead.

1. Yorktown (10-0-1) Last ranked: 1

The Patriots hold on to the top spot by keeping an undefeated start alive.

2. Washington-Liberty (9-0-1) LR: 4

The undefeated Generals have a big meeting with No. 1 Yorktown this week.

3. Langley (9-1-0) LR: 5

The Saxons suffered their first loss Thursday, 2-0, to No. 2 Washington-Liberty.

4. Lewis (8-1-1) LR: 7

Last year’s Class 5 finalists have fared just fine in Class 6 this spring.

5. Park View (9-1-0) LR: 10

Outside of an early-season 1-0 loss to Riverside, the Patriots have put together a near-perfect season.

6. Meridian (7-0-1) LR: 8

The Mustangs got an early boost when they won their division at the Smoky Mountain Cup.

7. Briar Woods (8-1-2) LR: 9

The Falcons suffered their first loss last week, falling to Potomac Falls.

8. Madison (6-2-1) LR: 6

The Warhawks split their games last week, losing to Westfield and topping Chantilly.

9. Osbourn (8-0-4) LR: Not ranked

After stringing together four straight draws, the Eagles earned a 3-2 win over Freedom (South Riding).

10. Loudoun Valley (8-2-0) LR: NR

After a strong start, the Vikings have dropped two of three.

On the bubble: Battlefield, Herndon, Freedom (Woodbridge), Riverside

