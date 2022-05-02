Bullis impresses at Penn Relays, particularly in the 4x400 relays

Placeholder while article actions load

With roughly 30,000 spectators jammed into the lower bowl of the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field for Penn Relays, the Bullis boys’ and girls’ 4×400 relay teams stepped to the staggered starting lines with one goal in mind: Beat the Jamaicans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For years, Jamaican high schools have routinely swept the podium positions, but Bullis has closed that gap in recent years — specifically in the 4×400.

The Bulldogs’ ascent continued Friday: The girls’ relay team of juniors Mirai Bernard, Myla Greene, Lauren Leath and Sage Hinton beat out three of the five Jamaican teams in the field to capture a second consecutive third-place finish in the event.

On Saturday afternoon, in front of a predominantly pro-Jamaica crowd, the boys’ relay team — Luke Schroeder, Aidan McDuffie, Myles Pendarvis and Oliver Bridges — outpaced five of the six Jamaican schools for a program-best second-place finish.

“We’ve established that we are one of the best programs in America, but we are no longer satisfied with that,” Bullis Coach Joe Lee said. “We want to be the best — period — and this week we took another major step towards accomplishing that goal. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The girls finished in 3:40.88, currently the fastest time in the nation, while the boys’ time of 3:11.90 is second best.

Advertisement

“Even though we have never competed in front of such a large crowd, we drew strength from each other and we knew we were going to fight for each other on the track,” said Hinton, the girls’ relay anchor. “We have big goals for this outdoor season, and we expect to improve upon that time.”

On Thursday, Bullis’s Trinity Franklin won the shot put with a distance of 48 feet 2.5 inches. Alexandria City’s Wisdom Williams, the All-Met indoor track athlete of the year, was second at 44-11¾.

Bullis figures to be the front-runner when its boys host the Interstate Athletic Conference championships and the girls head to Holton-Arms for the Independent School League meet. Both are set for May 13 and 14.

— Tramel Raggs

Gymnastics

When Wendy Mihm learned her daughter Natalie’s high school, Whitman, needed a gymnastics coach, she helped in the search. Mihm, a former University of Michigan gymnast, didn’t expect she would be the one to fill the role, but that’s what happened; just a month before the first practice, Mihm found herself accepting the position.

Advertisement

“It’s a struggle every year to get coaches,” said Mihm, Whitman’s third coach in the past six years. “Back when I was in high school, no ‘real’ gymnast used to do high school gymnastics.”

Times have changed, and the Vikings’ roster boasts eight girls who also compete on the club level. Mihm’s daughter Natalie, a freshman, is a Level 7 gymnast, while teammate Marisa Halvorson is a Level 8 regional champion on the uneven bars and has been a standout all season.

Unlike club teams, which are more serious about competition, Mihm sees high school gymnastics as a way for competitive gymnasts to have fun. It’s also an opportunity for Mihm, who works full-time for the federal government, to bond with Natalie.

“It’s an excuse to spend time with kids, and this is a great one,” Mihm said. “Being together and having fun was definitely the impetus for her wanting to be on the team.”

— Hayley Salvatore

Lacrosse

After Potomac School won its third consecutive game at a tournament in Virginia Beach in March, the players spent the 3½-hour bus ride back to McLean dancing in the aisles to pop music.

Advertisement

The season had just begun, but Coach Claire Berg noticed enthusiasm and confidence she hadn’t consistently seen in her players since the Panthers last finished with a winning record in 2018.

It was a telling sign for Potomac, which is 12-3 a year after finishing 3-6. Last week, the Panthers defeated rival Holton-Arms for the first time since 2016.

“After kids score goals and in huddles, it’s louder. People are cheering. They’re jumping up and down,” Berg said. “Sometimes you can’t really explain it or put it into words. It’s just kind of a feeling you get. You see it in people’s body language and how they carry themselves.”

Potomac has jumped past some of the Independent School League AA division opponents that beat it easily last year, including Bullis and Flint Hill. With the postseason a week away, the Panthers’ next objective is to compete with the ISL’s top contenders.

Advertisement

“You have to be able to play at a really high level for 50 minutes — not just spurts,” Berg said. “You have to believe you’re going to win, even if the chance of winning and the odds are really low. How do you get there? I don’t know the magic solution.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

After a decisive performance in a comfortable win this season, Fairfax’s Derek Donnelly was approached by another local coach — one who had no small amount of surprise on their face.

“They said, ‘Holy smokes, Coach — where did all this come from?’ ” Donnelly recalled with a laugh.

“All this” refers to a Lions team (9-0-1) that has been one of the biggest surprises in Northern Virginia. For a squad that finished under .500 last spring, the turnaround has elicited more than a few surprised reactions.

One thing that helps a team add to the win column? Scoring goals. Fairfax has blitzed many of its opponents with a potent offense that averages 4.1 per game. The Lions are led up top by two sisters: senior Y-Van Nguyen, a James Madison commit, and Y-Lan, a freshman.

Advertisement

“They definitely look for and find each other,” Donnelly said. “Amazing skill sets — very fast and they can finish.”

With three regular season matches remaining, Donnelly hopes to see his players continue to settle into their roles. After all, the postseason is where surprising and successful seasons are cemented as such.

— Michael Errigo

Softball

After its biggest win of the season Friday, Arundel went to a dance recital.

The Wildcats had just shut out undefeated Chesapeake — last year’s Maryland 3A champion — 3-0. Then the sweat- and dirt-caked players filed straight from the softball field into the auditorium to watch team manager Brooklyn Foster perform.

“We’re all in there — the coaches and more than half of the team in our dirty uniforms, cheering her on,” Coach Lisa Mills said. “That to me was awesome … that whole family being supportive of each other.”

Advertisement

After they went 5-5 a year ago, few had high expectations for the Wildcats. But a 10-0 start built the squad’s confidence as it prepared to face the 13-0 Cougars.

“We probably played the toughest pitchers toward the end of the season,” Mills said.

Arundel (13-2) has ended undefeated runs for two teams: It defeated Archbishop Spalding on April 16, scoring 12 unanswered runs to overcome an 8-0 deficit.

— Varun Shankar

GiftOutline Gift Article