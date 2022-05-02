Commanders sign guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal

Two days after selecting their 2022 draft class, the Washington Commanders continued to add to their roster by signing veteran guard Trai Turner to a one-year, $3 million contract, according to people with knowledge of the deal.
Earlier in free agency, the Commanders signed Andrew Norwell, another former Carolina Panther, to take over at left guard, following the release of Ereck Flowers.
In 2020, the Panthers traded Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers for tackle Russell Okung. In his lone season in L.A., Turner was limited to only nine games because of a groin injury before being released. He signed with the Steelers last June and started all 17 games at right guard.
At the league meetings in March, Rivera said right guard will be a “very competitive position” in training camp with Wes Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles among those expected to vie for the job. The Commanders drafted Chris Paul, a 6-foot-4, 324-pound guard out of Tulsa, in the seventh round on Saturday. He has experience at both guard and tackle positions in college, but is likely more of a developmental player and backup.
Following the draft, Rivera indicated the team will continue to add pieces to their roster.
“Last year, we were able to fill in a couple of spots that we really thought we felt good about,” Rivera said. “We found our left tackle (Charles Leno Jr.), we found our returner (DeAndre Carter) after the draft.”
What to read about the Washington Commanders
Commanders’ draft class: With eight picks, Commanders tried to address both needs and depth in this year’s draft.
Investigation: Attorneys general Karl A. Racine of D.C. and Jason S. Miyares of Virginia are investigating a variety of allegations against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.
Sally Jenkins: We see how Dan Snyder treats customers. Who would build him a stadium?
Post-draft plans: Ron Rivera’s rebuild of the Washington Commanders is nearly complete. In Year 3, Rivera acknowledged, it’s crucial for his team to show improvement from last season’s 7-10 finish. This draft reflected that urgency but the front office has a few weeks to apply the finishing touches.