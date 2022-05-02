Girls’ lacrosse Top 10: Two Glenelg schools lead midseason rankings

On April 20, Glenelg Country announced itself as a top contender in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference by defeating McDonogh School. Seven days later, the Dragons made an even bigger statement.
Below the Dragons in The Post’s rankings is Glenelg, a public school just over three miles from Glenelg Country. The Gladiators are undefeated in Howard County. Elsewhere, Independent School League powerhouse No. 4 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes has rebounded from an inconsistent start to enter the rankings.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs start this week with No. 6 Good Counsel, which finished the regular season undefeated in league play, as the top seed.
The Post will update its rankings at the season’s conclusion.
1. Glenelg Country (15-1) Last ranked: 1
The Dragons recently defeated Baltimore-area powers McDonogh and St. Paul’s.
2. Glenelg (12-0) LR: 9
The Gladiators have dominated Howard County.
3. Archbishop Spalding (12-3) LR: 3
The Severn private school handed Glenelg Country its lone loss in March.
4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (16-3) LR: Not ranked
The ISL juggernaut has won 12 consecutive games since the start of April.
5. Severna Park (10-2) LR: NR
The Falcons beat Broadneck last week in a battle of Anne Arundel County’s top teams.
6. Good Counsel (14-4) LR: 4
The Olney private school finished the regular season undefeated in WCAC play.
7. Stone Ridge (9-5) LR: 5
The Gators have rebounded from an inconsistent start.
8. Broadneck (10-2) LR: 6
The reigning Maryland 4A champion has dropped close games to Century and Severna Park.
9. Georgetown Visitation (11-4) LR: 2
Back-to-back one-goal losses last week halted the Cubs’ hot streak.
10. Langley (9-1) LR: 7
The perennial Class 6 contender has commanded Northern Virginia.
On the bubble: Bishop Ireton, Paul VI, St. John’s.