Girls’ lacrosse Top 10: Two Glenelg schools lead midseason rankings

Placeholder while article actions load

On April 20, Glenelg Country announced itself as a top contender in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference by defeating McDonogh School. Seven days later, the Dragons made an even bigger statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Glenelg Country beat St. Paul’s (Md.), which was the country’s top-ranked team in multiple polls, by 13 goals last week. The Ellicott City private school is ranked No. 1 in the country by Inside Lacrosse and remains No. 1 in The Post’s midseason rankings.

Below the Dragons in The Post’s rankings is Glenelg, a public school just over three miles from Glenelg Country. The Gladiators are undefeated in Howard County. Elsewhere, Independent School League powerhouse No. 4 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes has rebounded from an inconsistent start to enter the rankings.

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs start this week with No. 6 Good Counsel, which finished the regular season undefeated in league play, as the top seed.

Advertisement

The Post will update its rankings at the season’s conclusion.

1. Glenelg Country (15-1) Last ranked: 1

The Dragons recently defeated Baltimore-area powers McDonogh and St. Paul’s.

2. Glenelg (12-0) LR: 9

The Gladiators have dominated Howard County.

3. Archbishop Spalding (12-3) LR: 3

The Severn private school handed Glenelg Country its lone loss in March.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (16-3) LR: Not ranked

The ISL juggernaut has won 12 consecutive games since the start of April.

5. Severna Park (10-2) LR: NR

The Falcons beat Broadneck last week in a battle of Anne Arundel County’s top teams.

6. Good Counsel (14-4) LR: 4

The Olney private school finished the regular season undefeated in WCAC play.

7. Stone Ridge (9-5) LR: 5

The Gators have rebounded from an inconsistent start.

8. Broadneck (10-2) LR: 6

The reigning Maryland 4A champion has dropped close games to Century and Severna Park.

9. Georgetown Visitation (11-4) LR: 2

Back-to-back one-goal losses last week halted the Cubs’ hot streak.

10. Langley (9-1) LR: 7

The perennial Class 6 contender has commanded Northern Virginia.

On the bubble: Bishop Ireton, Paul VI, St. John’s.

GiftOutline Gift Article