Girls’ soccer Top 10: South County, Colgan hold on to top spots

Placeholder while article actions load

It has been seven weeks since our last girls’ soccer rankings — plenty of time for the local hierarchy to be turned on its head by eager and upset-minded squads. However, most of the teams that started the season toward the top have remained at such heights. Six of the original 10 teams return to these rankings, and the top three programs remain in the same spots.

The most surprising of the four newcomers is Fairfax, which sits at No. 5 with a 9-0-1 record. The Lions have been pouring in goals, averaging 4.1 per game. They will have a shot at top-ranked South County this week — a chance to prove themselves one more time before the postseason begins.

Most local teams have two more weeks of regular season play before the district tournaments begin.

1. South County (9-0-1) Last ranked: 1

Just three matches stand between the Stallions and a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Advertisement

2. Colgan (11-1-1) LR: 2

The Sharks have won seven straight, pounding opponents by a combined score of 46-2.

3. Yorktown (10-1-0) LR: 3

The Patriots have posted shutouts in five of their past six games.

4. Briar Woods (9-0-1) LR: 6

The Falcons bounced back from a scoreless draw against Riverside by defeating Potomac Falls, 5-2.

5. Fairfax (9-0-1) LR: NR

The Lions and their high-powered offense have a tough home stretch ahead, with Robinson, South County and Alexandria City on the schedule to close the regular season.

6. Oakton (9-1-0) LR: NR

The Cougars earned wins over Chantilly and South Lakes last week.

7. John Champe (8-1-1) LR: NR

The Knights beat Gainesville, 10-0.

8. Madison (7-2-0) LR: 10

No. 6 Oakton and Robinson are the only teams to topple the Warhawks this spring.

9. Patriot (7-1-3) LR: 4

The Pioneers’ only loss came to No. 2 Colgan.

10. Battlefield (7-3-0) LR: 5

The Bobcats bounced back from a 2-1 loss to rival Patriot by scoring wins over Freedom (South Riding) and Osbourn Park.

On the bubble: Brentsville District, Lake Braddock, Robinson, Tuscarora

GiftOutline Gift Article