James Madison cancels softball season after player’s apparent suicide

James Madison University canceled the final 22 games of its softball season Monday, after the death last week of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett. JMU Coach Loren LaPorte called the decision “extremely difficult and one that was not made lightly.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight LaPorte added in a statement, “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

The death of the 20-year-old Bernett, which was announced April 26 by the school, was classified an apparent suicide by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia. “The official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time,” Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a statement, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own.



All our love and support are with Lauren’s family, her @JMUSoftball community and all those who knew her.



📰 | https://t.co/TbZJT55w0a pic.twitter.com/v30oHMOyZO — James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) April 26, 2022

JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne noted in a joint statement last week that Bernett had been a key member of the Dukes’ run last year, when it became the first unseeded program in the history of the Women’s College World Series to reach the semifinals.

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” their statement last week said, adding, “College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.

JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander, shared a photo last week that showed her shaking hands with Bernett during the World Series and tweeted, “You really never know what someone is going through.”

Bernett had been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week on April 25, with the conference citing her .788 batting average, seven RBI and four runs in a sweep of Drexel. JMU’s season ends with a 21-21 overall record, 10-5 in the conference. The Dukes won their last five games of the season.

Statement from the coaching staff about the passing of Lauren Bernett: pic.twitter.com/66PfCdtr5g — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) April 29, 2022

Bernett was a Pennsylvania native whose mother, according to her JMU team bio, played softball at Washington & Jefferson College. A coach with Bernett’s youth travel squad described her as “a role model for kids in our organization.”

“Aside from being a great player, she was a fantastic person,” Team Pennsylvania Fastpitch President and Coach Richele Hall told The Washington Post last week. Hall, who said she coached Bernett throughout the catcher’s high school years, added that Bernett was “passionate” about becoming a veterinarian.

“She was more than a ballplayer,” Hall said. “She would do anything for anyone.”

