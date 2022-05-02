Placeholder while article actions load

This year’s Kentucky Derby features a deep field with no true favorite. Sure, Zandon is listed at 3-1 on the morning line and could be bet down further if furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale uses the horse to hedge his promotional gimmick to customers — McIngvale bet $2.4 million to win on Essential Quality in the Kentucky Derby in a similar ploy last year, cementing him as the post-time favorite — but there are a few other horses certain to get their fair share of the win pool.

Steve Asmussen’s colt Epicenter, a closer, might have been the morning line favorite if not for drawing an inside post, causing him to run out front earlier than usual. Still, he is a close second choice at 7-2 on the morning line.

Other contenders sure to see money plunked down on them at the betting window will be trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, whose colt Mandaloun was elevated to first place following Medina Spirit’s disqualification in last year’s Run for the Roses. Cox entered Cyberknife (winner of the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby), Tawny Port (winner of the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes) and Zozos (second in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby) in this year’s field.

Advertisement

Cyberknife is also one of two colts in the field sired by Gun Runner, who finished third in the 2016 Kentucky Derby and went on to win six Grade 1 stakes races before retiring to stud. His other progeny, Taiba (winner of the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby), should also be popular.

Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher also has three colts in the race, Grade 2 Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, Grade 1 Florida Derby runner-up Charge It and Pioneer of Medina, who drew in the field after the late defection of Early Voting.

One trainer who will be noticeably absent is Bob Baffert, winner of six Kentucky Derbies. He is currently serving a 90-day suspension from all Kentucky racing facilities and won’t be involved in this year’s first two legs of the Triple Crown. As a result, Taiba and Messier were switched to trainer Tim Yakteen to become eligible for this race.

Advertisement

Post Time: Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Eastern, NBC.

No. 1 Mo Donegal (10-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

This son of Uncle Mo has three wins in five starts, including the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, and boasts a pedigree well-suited for the classic distance. Uncle Mo’s progeny have won Grade 1 stakes races at 1 1/16 miles or farther on dirt, and the bottom half of Mo Donegal’s pedigree lists Pulpit, a proven source of stamina.

The only concern is his running style and post position. Mo Donegal prefers to come charging late in his races and this gate will force the horse to go out front early to avoid traffic.

No. 2 Happy Jack (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Trainer Doug O’Neill has stepped into the Kentucky Derby’s winner circle with I’ll Have Another (2012) and Nyquist (2016), but Happy Jack probably won’t help him make it there for a third time. The son of Oxbow — which won the Preakness Stakes and finished second in the Belmont Stakes in 2013 — hasn’t won since breaking his maiden at Santa Anita in January. He hasn’t finished better than third in his other three races against similar competition, either.

Advertisement

No. 3 Epicenter (7-2)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

A narrow defeat in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes, his first race as a 3-year-old, was all but forgotten after winning his next two races, the Grade 2 Risen Star wire-to-wire and an off-the-pace victory in the Louisiana Derby. He is one of three colts in the field that has earned both a Beyer and a Brisnet speed figure of 100 or more.

No. 4 Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Summer Is Tomorrow is shipping in from Dubai after finishing second in the Grade 2 UAE Derby. It’s a tough spot for the Kentucky-bred colt whose only other wins are under maiden and allowance conditions.

No. 5 Smile Happy (20-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

He couldn’t get it done as the favorite in his last two races — he finished second in both the Grade 2 Risen Star and the Grade 2 Blue Grass — but his off-the-pace style could pay dividends in this year’s Run for the Roses.

Advertisement

No. 6 Messier (8-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

This son of Empire Maker has never finished worse than second in any of his six career starts, which include four graded stakes races, and his 103 Beyer speed figure is tied with Taiba for the highest in the field.

No. 7 Crown Pride (20-1)

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

The Japanese-bred winner of the UAE Derby faces a tough task this Saturday. Since 2000, 16 UAE Derby winners have run in the Kentucky Derby and none have hit the board. Master of Hounds provided the best finish by a UAE Derby alum, finishing fifth to Animal Kingdom in 2011.

No. 8 Charge It (20-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Charge It, a son of Tapit, had a heck of a time in the Grade 1 Florida Derby. He hit the starting gate, angled out four wide near the quarter pole then drifted out toward the rail twice only to be angled the other way both times. Still, he managed to finish second, a testament to him and his jockey.

Advertisement

No. 9 Tiz the Bomb (30-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Tiz the Bomb won the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park by 2¼ lengths over stablemate Tawny Port (11th in Derby points), giving him wins on three surfaces, having won twice on turf and once on dirt earlier in his career. His trainer, unfortunately, is 0 for 6 in the Kentucky Derby.

No. 10 Zandon (3-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

A come-from-behind victory in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes was his first win in three tries since breaking his maiden at Belmont Park in October but those other losses aren’t anything to be embarrassed about. Chad Brown’s colt lost by a nose to Mo Donegal in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes and finished third behind Epicenter and Smile Happy in the Risen Star.

No. 11 Pioneer of Medina (30-1)

Advertisement

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Pletcher’s colt finished fourth in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes and third in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby to qualify for Saturday’s race, but his only victory against winners is against a low-level collection of optional claiming horses in January. He’s certainly stepped up since then, yet it doesn’t appear to be enough against this field.

No. 12 Taiba (12-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike Smith

This son of Gun Runner is breaking all the rules. After winning his debut by 7½ lengths he took first in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in a stunning performance, beating stablemate Messier while earning a triple-digit Beyer speed figure (102). Now he is trying to become the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby in his third career start without having raced as a 2-year-old.

Advertisement

No. 13 Simplification (20-1)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

A win in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March punched his ticket for the Kentucky Derby and he held on for a game third in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at that same track in April. He’s also trying to become the first Florida-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby since Silver Charm in 1997.

No. 14 Barber Road (30-1)

Trainer: John Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Barber Road is the most seasoned horse in the field with eight starts, yet he hasn’t won since last November. He has, however, finished second four times in his last five starts (and third in the other). Perhaps his experience can make up for a lack of the same in his connections. Trainer John Ortiz, jockey Reylu Gutierrez and owner Bill Simon are making their Kentucky Derby debuts.

Advertisement

No. 15 White Abarrio (10-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

White Abarrio has barely a blemish on his record. The roan colt won his first two starts before ending his 2-year-old campaign at Churchill Downs with a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes. He’s back on the winning track as a 3-year-old, winning the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes and Grade 1 Florida Derby in his only starts this year.

No. 16 Cyberknife (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Cox’s 3-year-old career got off to a shaky start with a sixth-place finish in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes. It took a win in the optional claiming ranks to get his confidence back before storming the field in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby by 2¾ lengths.

No. 17 Classic Causeway (30-1)

Trainer: Brian Lynch

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

A disappointing 11th-place finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby prompted speculation this son of Giant’s Causeway would skip the first leg of the Triple Crown, but a late change of heart by his owners got him to the starting gate. His breeding suggests the distance of 1¼ miles should be no problem.

No. 18 Tawny Port (30-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Tawny Port earned 40 Derby points after finishing second in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Stakes and made sure he had enough with a win in the last-chance Lexington Stakes at Keeneland a few weeks later. The pedigree isn’t an issue, and there is enough inherited speed and stamina to last the entire 10 furlongs, but you have to wonder if he is good enough to beat this collection of horses.

He ran fifth to Epicenter in his return to dirt in the Risen Star Stakes — where three other horses that finished in front of him also made the Derby field — and ran second to Tiz the Bomb in the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

No. 19 Zozos (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

One of three colts for trainer Brad Cox in this race, this son of Munnings (who won the Woody Stephens Stakes as a 3-year-old against older horses) didn’t start his racing career until this year but won his first two starts before finishing second in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby.

No. 20 Ethereal Road (30-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Contreras

Ethereal Road started his career at Churchill Downs but broke his maiden at Oaklawn Park after his fourth race. His second-place finish in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn in February has been the highlight of an otherwise underwhelming career, having finished seventh in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes and fourth in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes since that race.

GiftOutline Gift Article