Mets cut their very expensive ties with Robinson Canó

Placeholder while article actions load

Mets Manager Buck Showalter wasn’t exaggerating when he said that Monday’s roster cutdown deadline was “going to be painful.” The New York Mets designated 39-year-old infielder Robinson Canó, mired in a poor start to the season, for assignment to Class AAA. It’s a decision that, with the Mets owing Canó most of the $40.5 million he is due over this season and next, will be financially painful.

Canó, one of the top hitters of his generation and the active player closest to 3,000 hits with 2,632, had a strong season two years ago with the Mets, hitting .316 in 49 games. But he was suspended all of the 2021 season for a second positive drug test, besmirching his reputation, and has had eight hits in 43 plate appearances for a .195 average with one home run in 12 games this season. Fans were growing increasingly unhappy, his glory days with the crosstown Yankees long past.

One thing that shouldn't be underestimated: Steve Cohen is on Twitter. He listens to the fans. He listens to the boos Cano has heard. He realizes this was an unpopular player among the paying customers. If a tiebreaker on the DFA decision was needed, this may have been it. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 2, 2022

Canó, however, is a popular clubhouse presence.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be happy,” Francisco Lindor told reporters on Sunday (via the New York Post) when asked how he would feel if Canó were targeted. “I don’t want to see that happen. He’s a good teammate, a good person and obviously he’s got a great track record and we all know what he’s capable of doing. I don’t care how old he is, the mind is still fresh and he can still hit.”

The Mets also optioned right-hander Yoan López to AAA Syracuse after Sunday night’s game, with teams required to trim rosters from 28 to 26 players on Monday.

“It’s definitely going to be a very emotional day, no matter who it is,” Dominic Smith, who escaped being optioned, said Sunday (via the Athletic). “It’ll be something to see. I think this team has really grown to just love each other, and love playing with each other. Tomorrow, it’ll be interesting.”

Advertisement

The New York Yankees signed Cano out of the Dominican Republic in 2001 and he made his major league debut in 2005, finishing second in voting for American League Rookie of the Year. He helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009 and signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with Seattle in 2013.

The Mets acquired Canó along with closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in 2018 partly in exchange for outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic. Over three seasons with the Mets, Canó hit .269 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI. He is a career .302 hitter with 335 home runs and 1,304 RBI, finishing among the top 10 players in AL MVP voting six times.

GiftOutline Gift Article