Softball Top 10: Three unbeaten teams vault up the midseason rankings

In the six weeks since our preseason softball rankings were released, a handful of squads have risen to the top as capable state title contenders. Damascus has plowed through its competition with relative ease, boasting a 14-0 record including nine shutout victories. Pitcher Isabella DiGiandomenico threw a perfect game in the Hornets’ 15-0 win over Poolesville, tossing 11 strikeouts on 57 pitches on April 28.

An upcoming battle with Sherwood (11-1) will prove the mettle of both teams and could serve as a precursor for a postseason matchup.

Seven teams remain in our Top 10, while Damascus, Tuscarora, and Reservoir have joined the rankings during strong seasons. While there’s still plenty of movement to be made in the coming weeks, these are the teams that have impressed the most:

1. Damascus (14-0) Last Ranked: Not ranked

The undefeated Hornets took down Blake, 13-0, on April 30.

2. O’Connell (11-1) LR: 2

After giving up 21 runs in a game ace pitcher Katie Kutz didn’t throw in, the Knights rebounded against McLean, 5-2.

3. Tuscarora (12-0) LR: NR

Tuscarora defeated Loudoun Valley, 2-0.

4. Reservoir (13-0) LR: NR

After edging Howard, 3-2, the Gators pummeled Mt. Hebron, 6-0.

5. Chesapeake (13-1) LR: 2

The Cougars lost their bid for an undefeated season against Arundel, 3-0.

6. Woodgrove (12-2) LR: 8

Woodgrove narrowly defeated Stone Bridge, 2-0, on April 29 in a game that was originally scheduled for April 7.

7. Madison (13-2) LR: 4

The Warhawks throttled Centreville, 24-0, on April 29.

8. Potomac (13-1) LR: 10

Friday’s 9-2 victory over Flint Hill was Potomac’s eighth straight win.

9. Sherwood (11-1) LR: 5

The Warriors stomped Magruder, 17-2.

10. Howard (11-3-1) LR: 9

Two of the Lions’ losses came in one-run defeats to No. 4 Reservoir.

On the bubble: Riverside, Battlefield, Spalding, Stone Bridge, Northern, Arundel, Hayfield.

