High-octane Panthers are a dangerous first-round opponent for the Capitals

Placeholder while article actions load

From manufacturing the NHL’s top offense to producing a goaltending tandem capable of standout success, the Florida Panthers are a dangerous Stanley Cup contender with few faults. Florida is a high-octane group that will rely on its offensive depth against any Eastern Conference opponent as it seeks the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Washington, the second wild-card team in the East, will get the first crack at the Atlantic Division champions when the two meet in the opening round.

Game 1 is Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. Game 1 is Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla. It will be the teams’ first meeting in the postseason.

If the Panthers prevail, it would be Florida’s first playoff series win since it beat Pittsburgh in the 1996 conference finals (before being swept as Colorado claimed the Stanley Cup). Washington has had three straight first-round exits from the playoffs since winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Washington Post reporter Samantha Pell dissects the strengths and weaknesses of Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, Washington's young goaltending tandem. (Video: Billy Tucker/The Washington Post)

“We know what they are capable of, the type of season that they had, the type of players that they have,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “It’s going to be a great test for us. I think we are excited to be back in the position to play for the Stanley Cup and that is step one, and I think that is where our focus is now.”

The Panthers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular season team, scored a league-best 4.11 goals per game. They had 337 in all, the most in the NHL’s salary cap era and tops in the league since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh team that fell to the Panthers in the playoffs notched 362. Florida won 13 in a row before losing three of its last four games as it rested many of its top players.

Advertisement

Florida’s offense is led by Jonathan Huberdeau, a 28-year-old who had 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points in his 10th NHL season. Huberdeau, one of the best playmakers in the league, is the first player in franchise history to hit the 100-point plateau.

Florida had three other 30-goal scorers: captain Aleksander Barkov (39), Sam Reinhart (33) and Anthony Duclair (31). Sam Bennett (28) wasn’t far off.

Barkov, who has been injury-prone, had another ailment-filled year. He started the season with a knee-on-knee collision with New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. He returned to action less than two weeks later but quickly suffered another lower-body injury that caused him to miss a few weeks.

Florida has been without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad since mid-March because of a leg injury. But he could return during the first round.

Advertisement

At the trade deadline, Florida — already stacked with talent — acquired forward Claude Giroux from Philadelphia and defenseman Ben Chiarot from Montreal. Giroux, who has fit in nicely on the top line with Barkov, has three goals and 20 assists in 18 games with Florida.

In net, Florida has a veteran-rookie combination with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight.

Bobrovsky is set to be the Game 1 starter. The 12th-year goaltender, who has been shaky in the postseason, finished with a 39-7-3 record, recording three shutouts, a 2.67 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Bobrovsky is 10-13-5 in 30 career games against the Capitals, with a 3.05 goals against average and an .898 save percentage.

Knight, a 2019 first-round draft pick who turned 21 last month, has been impressive as the backup. His strong play of late — he was 8-2-0 with a .918 save percentage in his last 10 games — had some wondering whether he could get the Game 1 start.

Advertisement

Knight’s breakout moment came last year, when he became the second-youngest goalie in NHL history to win his postseason debut. He briefly kept the Panthers alive against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, but Florida fell in six games.

The Panthers are looking to turn around their postseason fortunes. By the looks of their roster, they have all the tools to do it.

“They’re an extremely fast team, lot of power up front, lot of scoring capability,” Capitals center Lars Eller said. “It is going to be fun — best team in the league this year.”

GiftOutline Gift Article