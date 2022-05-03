Josh Bell keeps rising as the Nationals cruise past the Rockies, 10-2

Placeholder while article actions load

DENVER — About a year ago, if Josh Bell had dared to glance at the big screen, he would have seen a blown-up picture of his face and these numbers: .148 batting average, .221 on-base percentage, .295 slugging percentage. It’s never good when your offense resembles a goal sheet for someone trying to drop a pant size or 10. No, you want stats that look more like reasonable bids for a bat you used and then autographed — rising and rising, making some suckered parent gulp.

You want to peer up, as Bell could Tuesday at Coors Field, and see a .452 on-base percentage — the best in the National League after his three-run homer in the third inning — with a four-digit on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Through 25 games, the 29-year-old first baseman has been the Washington Nationals’ most productive hitter, and it hasn’t been particularly close.

Sometimes, that has meant trying to spark an offense that won’t budge. Yet other times, as in Tuesday’s 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, the Nationals’ third victory in four games, Bell has been the steady drumbeat of a balanced effort.

“Realistically, I’m just trying to hit low, hard line drives every at-bat,” said Bell, who missed the start of last season after testing positive for the coronavirus and already has dealt with knee and hamstring tweaks in the early going. “If the pitch is elevated, then I’ll do damage with it. But if it’s not, I don’t want to bury it into the ground.”

His third homer of the year, an opposite-field moonshot off Germán Márquez from the left side, merely started the scoring for Washington (9-16). Next came Victor Robles’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. After that? A solo homer for Juan Soto, his fifth, in the fifth before Keibert Ruiz punched a two-run single later that inning, before Yadiel Hernandez brought in two with a double to center in the seventh.

Ruiz finished with that single, a hustle double, another RBI single and a walk. Hernandez, batting fifth again, logged a pair of singles and that double, his batting average bumped to a cool .362. Alcides Escobar logged two soft singles. Maikel Franco checked in, too, slapping a single and a double and scoring twice. The lone lowlight was the struggling Nelson Cruz getting lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh because of lower-back stiffness. Manager Dave Martinez called him day-to-day.

The run support was in service of Erick Fedde, who held the Rockies (13-10) to one run on six hits in seven innings, his longest outing of 2022 by six outs. Bell stepped in from the right side in the seventh and rolled a single through the middle. Then he broke his bat in the ninth and still found a hole, the third hit raising his batting average to .366 and his OPS to 1.013.

“I think this is the first time in my career where I’ve felt [completely locked in as a right- and left-handed hitter],” Bell said. “In years past, I’ve been locked in on one side and kind of lagging on the other.”

Heading into the game, Bell was 1 for 18 with six strikeouts against Márquez. In the first inning, that strikeout total increased to seven. In the fifth, it went to eight on three pitches. But here’s the thing about batter-vs.-pitcher statistics: They are small samples, liable to sharp and sudden change. The same often goes for numbers in April and May — as Bell learned last year.

A hot start, though, feels a whole lot better than the alternative.

What made Fedde so effective? For starters, he bent instead of totally crumbling when trouble stirred, stranding two batters in the first and two more in the third. Fedde has mostly been hampered by two persisting issues: his pitch count skyrocketing because he can’t put away batters or pitch to quick outs, and letting small damage expand until, just like that, he’s gone from on the mound and heading for a shower.

But none of that hurt him in a decidedly hitter’s ballpark Tuesday. He kept a great pace throughout a season-high 102 pitches, striking out three and walking two. He retired eight straight Rockies from the third through the fifth. He threw 56 pitches through three innings and settled to need just 46 for the final four. He didn’t get many whiffs — three on 44 swings — but didn’t have to, mixing his sinker with a cutter and curve. The contact against Fedde was limited to five singles and a double for the Rockies.

When it ended, with a grounder handled by Escobar at short, Fedde pounded his chest twice and walked to the dugout on his own terms. He was the first Nationals pitcher to complete seven innings in Denver since Stephen Strasburg did so in 2015.

“I haven’t gone seven a ton in my career,” Fedde said of the brief release of emotion, later crediting his success to first-pitch strikes and winning 1-1 counts. “That guy got to third in the seventh inning and I told myself, ‘You’re not letting him score.’ I didn’t want to feel like I ruined my outing in ... the last inning giving up a run. So just to get through that, it was a really good feeling.”

How did the Nationals make room for Dee Strange-Gordon? When the utility man came off the injured list Tuesday, the club optioned infielder Lucius Fox to Class AAA Rochester and transferred Aníbal Sánchez to the 60-day IL. The first move cleared space on the active roster. The second cleared space on the 40-man roster, which was necessary because the Nationals were at 41 players after Strange-Gordon was sidelined and they claimed outfielder Josh Palacios off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-April.

How was that possible? The Nationals never officially announced that Strange-Gordon tested positive for the coronavirus. But everything about his IL stint — and everything he said about his absence Tuesday — indicated he had, which is why he didn’t count toward the 40-man while on the IL. Sánchez, a 38-year-old starter, remains out with a cervical impingement in his neck and has yet to resume throwing.

