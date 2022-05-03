Horse Racing

Everything you need to know about this year’s Kentucky Derby

By Matt Bonesteel
Today at 8:07 a.m. EDT
By Matt Bonesteel
Today at 8:07 a.m. EDT
And they're off! This year's Kentucky Derby is Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday at Churchill Downs. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Run for the Roses.

Loading...
Loading...