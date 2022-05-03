‘I only see it getting worse’: Female athletes speak out on Roe v. Wade

Placeholder while article actions load

The issue of abortion access has exploded into the national conversation, and a number of female athletes spoke out on the matter Tuesday. The leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing the right to abortion prompted the Washington Mystics’ Tianna Hawkins to expound on the importance of bodily autonomy.

“I feel like everyone should have a choice on what they want to do with their bodies,” Hawkins, a 31-year-old forward who has a six-year-old son, said after a team practice. “I don’t think there’s ever a situation where someone who is not yourself should say, ‘Oh, well, you can’t keep your baby,’ or, ‘You should keep your baby,’ or stuff like that. I mean, if that’s what you want to do, that’s your decision. And you should have the freedom to do that.

“But what if you want to conceive, and then the doctor says at early stages there is a deformity or something like that. You’re telling me if I want to save my child from struggling or pain and stuff like that, I have to bring him into this world and just let him suffer and die, and not do it early on?”

“I just don’t understand why we live in a society where we can’t freely choose what we want to do,” Hawkins continued. “And that goes for everything. What we do with our body, who we sleep with, who we date. It’s nobody’s business.

“I only see it getting worse. … And that’s the scary part, especially when you have kids.”

A Mystics teammate, Natasha Cloud, was moved to share several tweets on the issue, including an assertion that, “The Constitution was written by white men. For white men.”

“America is NOT pro life. They’re pro birth,” Cloud, a 30-year-old guard, wrote on Twitter. “We still pay women less than men. Not every woman has access to health care. … America is forcing women to birth children they wont help care for.”

“It’s been a war on women for some time now,” Cloud added.

Several other WNBA players also posted their reactions, including Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner, who wondered on Twitter about possible “alternatives to the Supreme Court.”

“It’s kinda wild that 9 people have the power to make generational decisions for the US population,” Turner declared.

“Abortion is healthcare!!!!” Satou Sabally, a 24-year-old forward for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, tweeted Tuesday. “Stop controlling women’s bodies.”

Dallas teammate Isabelle Harrison echoed that sentiment, tweeting that “men shouldn’t decide what women do with their bodies.”

Absolutely heartbreaking and such a huge blow to women’s rights. We are going backwards in time. https://t.co/i49QZFqoE5 — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) May 3, 2022

“If someone passed a bill that held men financially responsible for the pregnant mom and the child until age 18, regardless if the baby is given up for adoption,” Elana Meyers Taylor, a bobsledder who has won three silver and two bronze medals in four trips to the Olympics, wrote, “I wonder what reproductive rights would look like.”

Another Olympian, Tokyo silver medalist swimmer Erica Sullivan, asked on Twitter: “Since I’m meeting the president tomorrow [along with other members of Team USA], do I ask why he didn’t pack the court so Roe v Wade couldn’t get overturned.”

Some men in the world of sports also weighed in on the news of the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade. Mystics Coach Mike Thibault described it as “very depressing.”

“We’ve come so far in our country and we’ve started, in the last year or two, tearing apart things that meant so much to us,” Thibault said after his team practiced Tuesday. “And the last four years, five years have, in my mind, been regressive in many ways.”

“I’m not big on using sports right now to make a lot of political statements,” Thibault added, “but it’s disappointing to see the kinds of things that have happened over the last five years. I had hope after the last national election. But there’s such a divide in our country that’s unnecessary. We can disagree about some things, but we’re constantly forcing each other to choose sides.

“We’re supposed to all be on the same team. And that’s the hard part for me.”

Simon Rosenblum-Larson, a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and former player at Harvard, tweeted Tuesday that “it’s impossible to stand by and watch as a woman’s right to choose gets ripped away ... The Senate should immediately end the filibuster and pass legislation protecting abortion rights. If you haven’t already sent a message to your Senators, do it now.”

Billie Jean King, the legendary tennis pioneer, added her voice to the calls to “protect this legislation.” She wrote on Twitter, “A woman has had the right to make decisions for her body since #RoeVWade in 1973. If Roe falls, millions of Americans would lose access to critical reproductive care.”

Also a worthy reminder- other than Coney Barrett , all the men taking away womens rights to choose are well past the age when women could actually get pregnant. So once again- old, mostly white, men are deciding womens fate. I hate the whole lot… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 3, 2022

In December, when the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, King recalled her experience of becoming pregnant in 1971, just as her sports career was ascending and her marriage was ending. She made the decision then to terminate her pregnancy in California, where it was legal, and was fortunate to have the means to pay the $580 fee.

“Anyone seeking an abortion had to obtain approval from a hospital committee — that is, tell a panel of strangers why they believed their pregnancy would ‘gravely impair’ their physical and mental health,” she wrote for The Post last December. “Arguing to a dozen or so people I had never met why I qualified for an abortion remains one of the most degrading experiences of my life.”

Last winter, Megan Rapinoe, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Sue Bird were among more than 500 current and former athletes who lent their names to an amicus brief filed in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court’s third major abortion case since 2016 and the one that threatens to hasten the end of Roe v. Wade’s protections.

“Athletic prowess depends on bodily integrity,” their brief argued. “This reality is magnified for women athletes for whom childbearing age coincides with their competitive peak in athletics. If the State compelled women athletes to carry pregnancies to term and give birth, it could derail women’s athletic careers, academic futures, and economic livelihoods at a large scale.”

Kareem Copeland contributed to this report.

