What questions do you have about the Capitals and NHL playoffs? Ask The Post.

Greetings, Capitals fans. It’s the best time of the year, a time when you don’t know if you’ll be busy for a week or busy for a month — or more. The Capitals enter the Stanley Cup playoffs as the road team for the first time since 2012 — a strange set of circumstances for a franchise that has become accustomed to having expectations every spring, even if those expectations weren’t always met.

Samatha Pell, our ace Capitals beat writer, is in Florida and will join us after Tuesday’s morning skate. Game 1 is Tuesday night. There are so many things to talk about before this series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers — Alex Ovechkin’s health and who will be in net probably lead the way. But we’ll take any and all you can offer. Ask them early, and we’ll begin answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday.