The Caps have not won a playoff series since 2018. Will this year be different?

When the Washington Capitals think back to their Stanley Cup triumph in 2018, they remember the feeling of pure elation — combined with a sigh of relief — that no one in the organization wanted to let go. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But four years removed from the best moment in franchise history, that feeling of euphoria isn’t as familiar as the organization would like. Washington has not won a postseason series since Alex Ovechkin lifted the Stanley Cup.

The Capitals have produced a laundry list of explanations after each disappointing first-round exit, but the organization feels this year is the team’s true test. The grace period, the extended time for teams to bask in the glory of a championship, is over. This year, Washington’s playoff T-shirts even say “no excuses” on the back.

“It’s a different deal now, in my opinion,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said. “It has been four years, so we are trying to build to do it again. We have a lot of guys that have been there before. I think it’s about getting us to play the right way at the right time and staying healthy. Then we will have a chance to see what happens.”

“The margins are just so small in the playoffs, and that is what comes into play,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. “Sometimes you win; sometimes you lose. I just think it is important to have the full group. We want to be successful. It is going to be a test for us, that’s for sure.”

Washington will try to reverse its fortunes in its first-round series against the top-seeded Florida Panthers, the Presidents’ Trophy winners as the NHL’s top regular season team. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. This is just the second time in the Ovechkin era that the Capitals will start the postseason on the road, and that comes with advantages and disadvantages.

Washington fared surprisingly well on the road in the regular season, finishing 25-10-6 — the best record in the NHL. And when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, they clinched all four series on the road.

“We just have to play simple,” Ovechkin said. “Simple, hard. … There aren’t going to be any surprises out there.”

The Capitals have their fair share of internal battles to fight.

Beyond health concerns, Washington’s goaltending questions are at the forefront. The Capitals will be bracing for an offensive onslaught from Florida, and neither of their goalies, Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, has ever won a playoff game.

That inexperience is one of the most glaring differences between the 2022 team and the 2018 squad, which was led by goaltender Braden Holtby. But with Washington’s veteran core still largely intact, it is difficult to ignore the team’s string of postseason failures.

“I think there is some frustration [among fans],” said John Walton, the Capitals’ radio play-by-play voice. “This is an 82-game season, four years removed, and 2018 was a long time ago now. They have got to do better than a first-round playoff exit. I think by and large they have a team that can do that, but I can understand the frustration.”

Winger T.J. Oshie, who doesn’t think the early playoff exits have taken a toll on the players, said the bigger question for the Capitals is whether “everyone is on board” rather than if the team can overcome nerves, age or any feeling of added pressure.

Oshie, who missed playoff games because of injuries in 2019 and 2021, said he is confident that the Capitals had the correct players to make a run in both years — they simply didn’t do it. Last postseason, injuries took their toll, with several players — Oshie, Ovechkin, Backstrom, defenseman John Carlson and center Lars Eller among them — playing hurt.

“[This year] it will all come down to the players and how much we will sacrifice, how much we will put into it,” Oshie said. “If we put it all in, I think we have a good chance to do something special. If we don’t, I think it will be an uphill battle.”

Carlson said there is always pressure on the team but acknowledged it has been a different type of pressure since Washington won the Stanley Cup. He described the recent playoff losses as “not acceptable” but agreed that if the Capitals were healthy, the outcome of their past three playoff series could have, and should have, been different.

Above all, there is consensus in the organization for the need to strike now.

“You are not going to get Ovechkin in his prime forever,” Oshie said. “You are just not. We got guys that are getting older, guys in the core that are getting older. The core is going to have to shift here in two to four years, and so we want to take advantage of that. I’m excited with where we are at right now. … Personally for me, I don’t think [the opponent] really matters much. I think it is more important of how we are playing than who we are playing. We are fired up in there.”

This postseason also will be another test for Coach Peter Laviolette. This is his second trip to the postseason with Washington but the first following a full 82-game season. This year, he has faced his share of criticism for how he manages younger players, but MacLellan said he liked how Laviolette controlled the Capitals during what he called a “very difficult” year.

“He’s a good communicator,” MacLellan said. “He does a good job at addressing issues that come up. He holds people accountable. He does the right things for where people are at and how to talk to them and how to motivate them. … He’s got a lot of tools in his bag that he can use.”

The Capitals ultimately trust that their experience, combined with confidence in their structure, will get them out of the first round at last.

“You want to win again,” Backstrom said. “That is what drives you, and that is what motivates you every day. To be able to have that feeling, that is such a great feeling, so you want to do it again.”

