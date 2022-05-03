Placeholder while article actions load

Entering Tuesday, the Washington Nationals had played 24 games, as many as any team, and asked their bullpen for 100⅔ innings, more than all but four. Some bullpens — like the Tampa Bay Rays’, the one leading Major League Baseball at 107⅔ innings — were built for big workloads that are baked into organizational strategy. The Nationals’ bullpen, on the other hand, was not.

What that has meant in early May is prioritizing multi-inning relievers over a pair of inconsistent left-handers. Those lefties, Sam Clay and Francisco Pérez, were optioned to Class AAA Rochester on Sunday. The multi-inning arms, righty Erasmo Ramírez and lefty Josh Rogers, remained part of a nine-man bullpen ahead of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies that begins Tuesday night in Denver.

The decisions shaved the active roster from 28 players to 26, as was required by Monday. They also gave insight into Manager Dave Martinez’s thinking and trust in his rotation. With the potential for short starts at every turn, Martinez knows he may have to use Rogers, Ramírez and Paolo Espino, and even Austin Voth or Andres Machado, to eat innings. One benefit is potentially saving the more effective relievers — Tanner Rainey, Steve Cishek, Kyle Finnegan, Victor Arano — for the long haul. Another is avoiding having one or two long men who get worn down or injured.

Advertisement

The strategy may feel more defensive than aimed at winning. The reality, though, is that Clay and Pérez have minor league options and weren’t impressing in their limited chances, lending more reason to go this route.

Their options mean the Nationals, in a new rule this season, can swing them between the majors and minors five times this season without having to put them on waivers. Their recent performances? Clay, a 28-year-old who spent the bulk of 2021 with Washington, plunked a batter in three of his past four appearances; yielded two hits to San Francisco on April 23; walked two of the four batters he faced April 24; and was beaten by the Giants’ Joey Bart for a solo homer Friday. Pérez, 24 and claimed off waivers from Cleveland in November, has simply struggled to throw strikes.

None of Clay, Pérez, Rogers or Ramírez were on the Nationals’ Opening Day roster. Clearly, these were not choices they wanted to make less than a month into the season. But injuries have already hampered a bullpen that couldn’t afford them, stretching a thin layer of depth. Sean Doolittle, once the best-performing of the group, is on the injured list with a sprained left elbow and has yet to resume throwing. Neither has Mason Thompson, who’s out with biceps tendinitis. Nor has Will Harris, who’s recovering from right pectoral surgery and is in the final season of a three-year, $24 million deal that has yielded 23⅔ innings.

Advertisement

Hunter Harvey is sidelined with a right pronator strain and could begin throwing soon. It’s bad news when that’s the extent of the good news.

In their absences, Rainey has been an effective anchor, throwing seven scoreless innings. Cishek, Finnegan and Arano have been up and down. And now Rogers is the only lefty, a setup that was less confounding when Doolittle was the subject of the same sentence.

Yes, there are fewer opportunities to match up with the three-batter-minimum rule for relievers. No, that rule doesn’t mitigate the need for someone who can navigate a tough, lefty-heavy section of the order in the late innings. That’s just not an option Martinez has outside of Finnegan at the moment, unless the Nationals plan to test Rogers in more high-leverage situations.

They did so Saturday and he performed well, inducing a popup and a grounder that could have resulted in a jam-escaping double play. In a small sample of 97 career matchups with lefties, Rogers has limited them to a .149 batting average, a .227 on-base percentage and a .218 slugging percentage. That includes two homers and no other extra-base hits.

Rogers, 27, still profiles best as a long man. He is a soft thrower who doesn’t strike out many hitters. In 35⅔ innings as a starter last year, he got more outs in the air than on the ground. But Martinez is past the point of experimenting on the fly with this bullpen, unorthodox parts and all. To that end, who knows what the rest of this road trip will bring?

GiftOutline Gift Article