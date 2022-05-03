Placeholder while article actions load

For the first time since 2018, the PGA Tour returns to the Washington area for the Wells Fargo Championship, which normally is played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte but is taking a one-year detour to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm while the North Carolina course readies itself for Presidents Cup duties later this year.

Defending Wells Fargo champion and world No. 7 Rory McIlroy headlines the field, which features only 16 of the world’s top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking. The Northern Irishman was last seen chipping in for birdie from an 18th-hole bunker at the Masters, setting off a wild celebration and giving him a second-place finish behind dominant champion Scottie Scheffler.

As of Tuesday morning, McIlroy was the favorite to win at +850 odds (in other words, a successful $100 bet will win $850). Other top choices include Australia’s Marc Leishman, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and American Tony Finau. Looking beyond the bigger names, there are plenty of golfers who could contend — including two, Abraham Ancer and Kevin Streelman, who share the course record of 62. Here are a few to consider.

Odds taken Tuesday morning from the DraftKings sportsbook.

The course

TPC Potomac is a par 70 that measures 7,160 yards and features just two par 5s, with only one (No. 10) reachable in two shots. Widely unloved by tour professionals in the Kemper Open/Booz Allen Classic days, the course has undergone head-to-toe redesigns over the years and now is one of the more challenging courses on the PGA Tour, with water on 10 holes, tiny greens and narrow fairways that demand accuracy off the tee. According to DataGolf, driving accuracy is more important at TPC Potomac than anywhere else.

At the 2017 Quicken Loans National, Kyle Stanley beat Charles Howell III in a playoff after both finished at just 7 under par. The par-4 11th hole played as the toughest hole all year on the PGA Tour, majors included, with only 23 birdies over four days.

Contenders near the top

Corey Conners (+1600 to win, $10,100 DraftKings DFS)

The Canadian has finished in the top 12 in four of his last six tournaments, among them a tie for sixth at the Masters. Conners ranks 13th in the PGA Tour’s total driving statistic, which combines accuracy and length off the tee. He hasn’t lost strokes off the tee since the Genesis Invitational in February 2021.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000, $10,000)

We’re still waiting for the 27-year-old Englishman to win in the United States, but four of his seven European Tour victories have come on courses shorter than 7,100 yards. He gains strokes off the tee and on approach in nearly every tournament he plays, and this calendar year he’s finished in the top 20 in six of his eight PGA Tour events (he tied for 14th at the Masters).

Russell Henley (+2000, $9,300)

Henley’s missed cut at his most recent tournament, the RBC Heritage, was his first since the British Open last July and came about thanks mostly to some abnormal struggles on the greens. Henley leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach, is sixth in strokes gained: tee to green and 26th in driving accuracy. He tied for seventh at last year’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield in Greensboro, N.C., and tied for 19th at last year’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, two courses with similar characteristics to TPC Potomac.

Keegan Bradley (+2800, $9,600)

Bradley gains strokes off the tee and on approach in nearly every tournament he plays and has finished in the top eight in three of his last five tournaments, so he comes in with some good form. He also tied for fifth at TPC Potomac at the 2017 Quicken Loans National.

Abraham Ancer (+3500, $10,400)

While his results this year haven’t been all that great — his best finish was a tie for fifth at the WGC Match Play — we’ve already seen what Ancer can do at TPC Potomac, as he tied for fourth at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, tying for third in strokes gained: off the tee. Ancer also ranks sixth this year in driving accuracy.

The long shots

Kevin Streelman (+8000, $7,700)

Though he’s never going to win any long-drive contests, Streelman ranks seventh in driving accuracy this season. He also has multiple top 10 finishes at the Travelers and Wyndham, winning the latter in 2014 for his most recent PGA Tour victory.

Matthew NeSmith (+10000, $7,600)

NeSmith is good but not great off the tee and ranks 23rd in strokes gained: approach. His current form is enticing with three top 12 finishes in his last four tournaments.

Martin Laird (+13000, $7,100)

Of all the players in the field, none rank higher than Laird in total driving (he’s fifth). He’s also 25th in strokes gained: tee to green. Three missed cuts in his last four tournaments are a little worrisome, but he tied for third at TPC Potomac in 2017.

Ryan Armour (+20000, $6,800)

Armour leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, finding the fairway on 72.9 percent of his drives. That might be enough to consider at least a top 20 wager on him at +600 odds.

