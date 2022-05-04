Three years after WNBA title, the Mystics are back to being underdogs

Placeholder while article actions load

The banner hangs on the far side of the Washington Mystics’ practice floor inside the bowels of Entertainment and Sports Arena, a bright field of white with blue trim and red letters. The team’s crest is mounted in the center above the words: WNBA WORLD CHAMPIONS 2019. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That success, like the banner, looms over everything that happens on that court. The accomplishment is both the guiding north star of expectation for the franchise while being its crowning achievement. And Natasha Cloud is kind of over it.

“That 2019 [expletive], let's stop talking about it,” Cloud said.

One glance at the roster and it’s hard not to reminisce. Six players from that title-winning squad are back, and Elena Delle Donne is as healthy as she’s been since that season, in which she won the second of her two league MVP awards. Tianna Hawkins is back from a season in Atlanta, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will start the season with the Mystics for the first time since 2019. Even former starting center LaToya Sanders is in the building as an assistant coach.

Fans can’t be blamed for feeling nostalgic as that 2019 team never truly got to defend its title during the 2020 season spent in the bubble without Delle Donne, Cloud, Sanders and Walker-Kimbrough. That group didn’t even get its parade because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, this 2022 team is much different with the addition of Alysha Clark, Elizabeth Williams and Rui Machida. Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen have both grown in to much bigger roles since winning rings.

Cloud figures all that looking back obstructs the way forward.

“That was great,” Cloud said. “I love coming in every day to work and seeing something that I was a part of. But we are not that team anymore.

“And so we need to get back to having that underdog mentality. We have to do all the little things that are going to make us a great team, like a championship team, because we have all the pieces that we need.”

The new-but-old look Mystics tip off the season Friday by hosting the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. General Manager and Coach Mike Thibault has constructed a deep roster that could compete for a championship if healthy and at full strength. The 2021 season — just the second time the Mystics missed the playoffs under Thibault — was an example of what happens when Delle Donne and company can’t stay on the court.

Here are five things to watch in the Mystics’ 2022 season:

The return of Delle Donne

Everything starts with the two-time MVP. The Mystics aren’t lost without her, but the Olympic gold medalist is a unique talent with the ability to make a team elite.

“Delle Donne has no flaws,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “She’s in a league of her own.”

Delle Donne finally feels like herself after a pair of back surgeries essentially sidelined her the past two seasons. She returned last season after the Olympic break, played two games and was reinjured in the third. There are no limitations now, though Thibault will sit her some games in the name of load management. She won’t travel to Minnesota for the second game of the season Sunday. Delle Donne showed how well she was feeling with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including three three-pointers, in 18 minutes in her preseason debut against the Lynx.

Washington just needs her on the floor.

Defense first

Thibault’s teams are always known for their offense, but this 2022 unit could have a bit of nastiness on the defensive end.

Atkins is the first player in WNBA history to be named all-defense in each of her first four seasons. Clark and Williams were both first-team all-defense in 2020 and Atkins was second team. Clark, Cloud and Atkins were second-team selections in 2019.

Atkins and Cloud could give teams fits on the perimeter, and the interior also has this year’s No. 3 overall draft pick in the lengthy and athletic 6-foot-5 Shakira Austin. With Hines-Allen and Hawkins able to guard multiple positions, Thibault should have plenty of options on defense.

Rui-Mania

The Mystics added Machida in free agency to back up Cloud at point guard. Machida is a star in Japan and on the international stage after leading her country to the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, losing to Team USA in the final. She dazzled with her passing during the Games and set a single-game Olympic record with 18 assists against France in the semifinals. She averaged 7.2 points, 12.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in those Games.

Eighty media members participated in her introductory news conference with the Mystics ahead of her WNBA debut.

Thibault loves the idea of the 5-4 speedster pushing the ball up the court and setting up shooters with her uncanny ability to read the floor. He’s warned teammates to run with their hands up or risk getting hit in the face with a pass.

Cloud, who spent the offseason working on her jump shot, and Machida are the only two true point guards on the roster, but Thibault has already toyed with playing them together to get more ballhandlers on the floor and push pace. He also believes Machida is a better shooter and defender than given credit for and the language barrier has not been an issue.

“Natasha’s such a great player that I can learn from,” Machida said through an interpreter. “If I was able to speak English, I wish I could talk to her a little more. … I enjoy playing with her and learning from her.”

Shorthanded to start

The Mystics won’t be at full strength to start the season, and Thibault is preaching patience. Williams has yet to join the team as she finishes her season with Fenerbahce Safiport in Turkey and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Clark is unlikely to play the opening weekend, and Delle Donne won’t travel to the second game of the season in a planned off day.

That’s already some disruption to begin the season and will probably require larger minutes from Austin than originally expected.

Besides the absences and familiar faces, this is still a group figuring out new roles and a new identity.

“For me it's a little bit easier to be patient than players,” Thibault said. “They get impatient quickly because they want everything to happen at once. One of the ways to deal with that is show film. Even going back a couple of years, you can say, ‘Hey, here's where we were at the start of the year and here's where we were at the end.”

Ascending Atkins

Atkins is coming off the most successful year of her professional basketball career and is just reaching her prime. The 25-year-old averaged career highs in points (16.2) and assists (2.6) and is a career 36.8 percent three-point shooter. She was named an all-star and Olympian for the first time in 2021 and won gold in Tokyo.

After being new to the rarefied air at the top of the game last year, Atkins is carrying herself like a veteran who belongs. She said the goal is to be even more aggressive this season, which could be a scary proposition for the rest of the league.

“I would like to think that I’m continuously getting better,” Atkins said. “That’s the goal. If that’s not, there’s no reason for me to really be here. Because that doesn’t make for a fun game to be a part of a team where you’ve got people that are just staying the same every single year. So it definitely feels good to be able to not only be getting better, but to be growing as a person, too.”

