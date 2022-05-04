Patrick Corbin is efficient and effective — Nats’ defense is anything but

Placeholder while article actions load

DENVER — In hitter-friendly Coors Field, in a start for a pitcher they need to get on track, the Washington Nationals did what their manager often says they can’t: They gave the Colorado Rockies a 28th out instead of the predetermined 27. Then they gave them a 29th. Then they went and gave the Rockies a 30th in what resulted in a 5-2 defeat.

How, exactly? Three errors behind Patrick Corbin, who threw an eight-inning complete game and was still tagged with a loss. Shortstop Alcides Escobar, a frequent culprit in the early defensive woes, bobbled a sharp grounder in the second and bounced a throw that first baseman Josh Bell couldn’t handle. An inning later, second baseman César Hernández booted a grounder to his left, allowing leadoff man Connor Joe to reach.

And in a fateful fourth, after the Rockies pressured Corbin with back-to-back singles, Yonathan Daza hit a ball straight at Escobar that he couldn’t pick and transfer cleanly. There was a chance for a rally-killing double play. At the least, Escobar had an out at second, which would have put runners on the corners with two down. But the miscue loaded the bases, and Washington (9-17) paid the price.

The next batter, José Iglesias, smacked a two-run double over Juan Soto’s head in right field. Joe, the batter after that, delivered a sinking liner to center; Victor Robles missed it on a diving attempt, and a two-run triple rolled to the wall. A fifth run came in on an RBI groundout by Charlie Blackmon. Colorado (14-10) didn’t score outside of the inning.

“They are just dumb errors,” Escobar said in Spanish through a team interpreter. "The first, the throwing error, obviously I just didn’t let it go. I should have just put something behind it and I kind of lofted it up there and it didn’t get there. And then the second one, it was something that I fielded the groundball perfectly and then when I tried to transfer it it just kind of tangled up in my hand.

“They are errors that I call dumb. I don’t want to commit them. And I feel extremely bad, and I feel even worse since Corbin did a tremendous job for us out there and pitched a great game.”

Corbin, as Escobar noted, was sharp for a second straight outing. Throwing to Riley Adams, who may become his personal catcher, he went eight innings on 94 pitches. He was in and out of the first inning on just four of them. He logged nine first-pitch outs in all. He worked around most of the Rockies’ nine hits, striking out three without a walk. He just couldn’t overcome the Nationals’ defense.

The lefty even took it upon himself in the end, making back-to-back plays off the mound to cap a one-two-three, five-pitch eighth. Corbin casually retired the last nine batters he faced, yet a slow night for the offense meant the gap never shrank enough. The entire contest took just 2 hours 18 minutes.

“He had six innings of 15 pitches or less. He faced 24 batters with three pitchers or less,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of Corbin, who was able to pitch deep with a deficit because of the universal designated hitter. “You can’t ask for more than what he did today, and he finished the game.”

“I was aggressive. They were really aggressive, as well. They swung a lot more than they did [Tuesday]," Corbin explained, adding that he overlapped with Dave Magadan, the Rockies’ hitting coach, in Arizona and knows he likes that approach. "I think they were trying to get on me early. You could see there in the first, but we were able to locate, throw strikes, get ahead. Get some easy outs but also gave up some early contact hits.”

Escobar’s two errors upped his season total to four. That number, though, doesn’t convey how much the Nationals have struggled to turn grounders up the middle into outs. Escobar and Hernández have largely been an ineffective double play combination. Lucius Fox, who occasionally filled in for Escobar before he was optioned to the minors Tuesday, had his share of growing pains at short. And next should come Dee Strange-Gordon, he of many positions, to see if he can patch the leaks in a critical spot for any defense.

So far, Martinez has not wavered from using Escobar as his everyday shortstop. But his defense and a .478 on-base-plus-slugging percentage are making a case otherwise.

“The story today should be about Patrick,” Martinez said. “For me, he’s back. If he continues to do that, he’s going to help us win a lot of games."

Why was Nelson Cruz out of Wednesday’s lineup? Cruz is still dealing with lower-back stiffness and sat for the second time this season. The 41-year-old designated hitter exited Tuesday’s win in the seventh inning. In his place Wednesday, Yadiel Hernandez was Martinez’s DH and collected a pair of singles in the cleanup spot. Martinez told reporters that he hopes to start Cruz in Thursday afternoon’s finale.

Without Cruz, who has an OPS of .442, the offense did little against Rockies starter Austin Gomber. The lefty completed 6⅔ innings, yielding two runs on seven hits while striking out six. The first of those runs came home on a single through the left side by César Hernández in the third. The second came when Lane Thomas lined a solo homer to left in the fifth. The Nationals grounded into four double plays, with Gomber inducing three and reliever Tyler Kinley the other.

Why did Sean Doolittle go to the 60-day injured list? The left-handed reliever received a platelet-rich plasma injection last week for the ligament sprain in his elbow. That means he can’t throw for six weeks, Martinez said, which made it logical to place him on the 60-day and make room for waiver claim Cory Abbott.

The Nationals claimed Abbott, a right-handed starter, from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Abbott provides rotation depth in the minors and roster flexibility. Since he has minor league options remaining, the Nationals can move him between the majors and minors without putting him on waivers. Abbott, 26 and armed with a solid slider, was optioned to Class AAA Rochester.

