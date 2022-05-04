The PGA Tour is back in the D.C. market. Some players hope it returns.

Placeholder while article actions load

Rory McIlroy is back in Montgomery County for his first tournament since running away with the U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in 2011. Despite the small sample size, the four-time major champion has developed an appreciation for golf’s vibrant support in the national capital region. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s in part why the seventh-ranked player in the world became among the first to commit to the field of 156 at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which is hosting a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2018 while aiming to be back on the circuit’s regular rotation.

“I think this market and this area deserves a PGA tournament every year if there can be one here,” McIlroy said Wednesday morning following a nine-hole pro-am on a course he’s playing for the first time. “I thought this course is very underrated just because of the golf clubs it’s surrounded by, but this is a very, very good golf course. I’d love to have PGA Tour event in this area every year.”

That had been the case for decades since the tournament known as the Kemper Open came to Congressional in 1980 before moving to TPC Potomac, then called TPC Avenel, from 1987 through 2006, with an exception in 2005 when it was held again at Congressional.

In 2007, Tiger Woods signed on as the host of the tournament that went through several title sponsors but remained in the District suburbs, including a stop at Robert Trent Jones in Gainesville, Va., in 2015, for all but two of the its 12 editions.

But even with Woods’s considerable clout, the Washington metropolitan region fell off the PGA Tour schedule when a title sponsor could not be secured. Since Francesco Molinari won the last event here in its iteration as the National, the closest the tour has come was the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley outside Baltimore.

“This is one of the major markets that does not have annual tour stop,” said Wells Fargo Championship tournament director Gary Sobba. “It’s a challenge to the community. Do fans want golf here, whether it’s occasional, or whether it’s annual? I think this weekend hopefully they’ll come out, embrace it, support it, and we’ll have big crowds, and we anticipate that.”

Ticket sales have been brisk, according to tournament officials, despite a forecast calling for showers for much of Friday and Saturday. Still the cooler, damp conditions, players indicated, are a welcome relief from when the PGA Tour came to the area in July amid oppressive humidity and temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

The strength of the expected Wells Fargo field also generated elevated interest, although most of the top-ranked American players will not be here. Spectators on Wednesday surrounded the practice facility to get a glimpse of not only McIlroy but also others ranked inside the top 20 such as Tony Finau, who finished second last week at the Mexico Open.

Major champions including Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 British Open), Patrick Reed (2018 Masters), Webb Simpson (2012 U.S. Open), Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (2019 U.S. Open) are in the field, in addition to world No. 20 Abraham Ancer, No. 23 Tyrrell Hatton and No. 25 Matt Fitzpatrick.

“It’s a great area,” said Simpson, who tees off Thursday morning at 7:34 in a group with McIlroy and Molinari. “So much to do, so much history obviously. To be honest, I hope we get another event in this area every year. I think we will.”

The field features 14 players ranked among the top 50 competing for a winner’s check of $1.62 million, with McIlroy as the reigning champion, although his victory came at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. The tournament moved to TPC Potomac this year because Quail Hollow is preparing to host the Presidents Cup over the final weekend of September.

TPC Potomac, meanwhile, has been drawing rave reviews from players, marking a dramatic reversal from the days when Greg Norman called for the demolition of the No. 9 green before the first Kemper Open there.

The course underwent an 18-hole renovation beginning in August 2007 that took 20 months to complete. More recently there were tweaks to the fairways and greens.

Denny McCarthy has the uncommon perspective of having played the course both pre- and post-redesign. The three-time first-team Washington Post All-Met selection played high school golf at Georgetown Prep, a short drive from TPC Potomac, and attended tournaments at the course throughout his childhood.

McCarthy, who later starred at the University of Virginia, played nine holes at TPC Potomac Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to refresh his memory and has been inundated with ticket requests from family and friends, including former high school teammates.

“It feels great to be back here this week,” said McCarthy, who also played at TPC Potomac in 2018. “When they decided to come back here, obviously with Quail hosting the Presidents Cup, this is one I had circled on my calendar for a while. The course is in unbelievable shape, so really excited to play it this week.”

