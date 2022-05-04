Ryan Tannehill: Not ‘my job’ to mentor rookie Titans QB Malik Willis

Placeholder while article actions load

Coming off a disastrous performance in the playoffs and having just seen his team draft an intriguing quarterback, the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill said Tuesday that he didn’t feel obligated to show rookie Malik Willis the ropes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him,” Tannehill said of Willis, “but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Tannehill, a 33-year-old quarterback entering his fourth season with the Titans and his 10th in the NFL, was speaking to reporters at the Titans’ facility in Nashville. Over a lengthy question-and-answer session, he also revealed that therapy sessions helped get him past the anguish of top-seeded Tennessee’s postseason loss to Cincinnati, in which Tannehill threw three interceptions as the visiting Bengals got a last-second victory that kept them on the path to a Super Bowl appearance.

The recently concluded NFL draft served up another blow when the Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown, their top pass-catcher in each of the past three seasons. Tennessee used a first-round pick it received in the deal to select a talented wide receiver, Treylon Burks of Arkansas, but two rounds later the team made another trade to move up in the draft and nab Tannehill’s potential replacement in Willis, a strong-armed, highly athletic prospect out of Liberty.

Tannehill told reporters Tuesday that the Titans didn’t inform him before they drafted Willis, but he asserted that, as with the Brown trade, “The team is going to do the thing they think is in the best interest of the team.”

“I have no problems with Malik,” Tannehill declared, adding that he texted the young quarterback shortly after Willis was drafted. “We are looking to add talent and guys that can help us. We’ll add him to the room and go from there.”

After Tannehill’s comments were shared online, he took some flak from observers who felt the player with the NFL’s biggest salary cap hit this coming season should take a more team-first approach. Yet Tannehill is hardly the first veteran quarterback to adopt this stance, with Brett Favre famously having been reluctant to tutor Aaron Rodgers, who served as the former’s understudy for three seasons after the Green Bay Packers added Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft.

Looking back on that dynamic in a 2016 interview, Favre said: “I don’t know where the present starter, like myself in that case, is paid to be a mentor, so to speak, or if that’s part of the job description. I don’t owe him or anyone else anything than, in my opinion, being a nice guy and being thoughtful and all that stuff. I don’t have to give him any insights into what I do or don’t do.

“I think, as a starter, my job is hard enough to win ballgames and be a leader,” Favre added. “You’re not a babysitter.”

Joe Flacco echoed that sentiment in 2019 after he was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Denver Broncos, who also added rookie quarterback Drew Lock that offseason.

“I don’t look at that as my job,” Flacco said to reporters of possibly serving as a mentor to Lock. “My job is to go win football games for this football team. … As far as a time constraint and all of that stuff, I’m not worried about developing guys or any of that.”

By his own acknowledgment, Tannehill received a great deal of assistance when he was a rookie starter for the Miami Dolphins in 2012. Among the quarterbacks he leapfrogged for that job was Matt Moore, who had been the team’s primary starter the previous season.

“It could have been a weird dynamic, but he accepted me into the [quarterbacks] room and helped me along as much as he could,” Tannehill said late in the 2012 season. “Then in camp, even once I was named starter, he’s been nothing but a help to me. He’s told me multiple times, anything I need, he’s there for me.”

As for his current situation, Tannehill said Tuesday he was aware that Willis was drafted to vie for his job.

“That’s part of being a quarterback in the same room,” Tannehill said. “We’re competing against each other.”

The Tennessee Titans need Ryan Tannehill to do what Alex Smith did for Patrick Mahomes. Play well, lead and be a resource for Malik Willis. Then turn things over to Willis after a year if he develops.#NFLDraft — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 30, 2022

Unlike in Miami 10 years ago, however, Tannehill is unlikely to be immediately usurped, as Moore was. Tannehill was the eighth pick that year; Willis was the 86th this year. Whereas Moore was an undrafted journeyman with little starting experience outside of the 2011 season, Tannehill is a long-entrenched — and expensive — incumbent who has helped the Titans to the playoffs in each of his three seasons in Tennessee.

However, Tannehill’s play has slipped, at least statistically, since he took over for Marcus Mariota in 2019 and embarked on the most scintillating stretch of his career. After going 0-1 in the postseason while leading the Titans to fewer than 20 points for the second straight year, Tannehill was asked Tuesday about the sentiment among some Tennessee fans that he’s not the man to lead their team to glory.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but I have the utmost confidence in myself and know I have everything it takes,” he replied. Tannehill also acknowledged the importance of being able to “play my best football in January.”

Of his January debacle against the Bengals, Tannehill said it left “a deep scar” and led to “a lot of sleepless nights.”

“Every time I closed my eyes, I was re-watching the game in my head,” he told reporters. “I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep for weeks and weeks after the game. I was in a dark place, and it took me a while and a lot of work to get out of it. It wasn’t something that went away easily, and it’s still a scar I’ll carry with me throughout the rest of my life.

“Now it’s fuel for me,” Tannehill asserted. “It’s fuel for me to work and get ready with a passion and come into the season with a fire and a desire to win like I’ve never had before.”

