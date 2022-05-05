Transfer Aurora Cordingley has Maryland lacrosse back in title hunt

Placeholder while article actions load

Boxes filled Aurora Cordingley’s house at Johns Hopkins as she prepared to move her belongings someplace new. She had finished her run on the women’s lacrosse team, climbing program record lists over the past four seasons. Cordingley’s lease neared its end, and she had just entered her name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, planning to use her final season of eligibility at a different school.

About 35 miles away at the University of Maryland, assistant coach Lauri Kenis closely monitored the database of transfer prospects. A loss in the NCAA tournament’s second round kept the Terrapins out of the Final Four for the first time since 2008, so as the national title game neared, Coach Cathy Reese and her staff already had their focus on the 2022 squad.

Once Cordingley’s name appeared on the list of available transfers, Kenis told Reese, who immediately requested the contact information for a standout attacker the Terps regularly faced in the Big Ten.

Soon, Cordingley saw Reese’s name in her email inbox. Subject line: MARYLAND.

“I freaked out,” Cordingley said. “I couldn’t finish packing, I was so excited.”

In College Park, Reese remembers thinking: “You need to play for Maryland. You just need to. You’re so good. You’ve got great field sense, good vision. You are exactly what my offense needs.”

Reese told Cordingley that she could help the Terps get back to championship weekend. The texts from Reese included occasional sequences of “turtle emoji, heart, turtle emoji, heart,” Cordingley said as she found the year-old conversation on her phone. Cordingley was sold. She wanted to play for Reese and be a Terp.

And Reese was right: Cordingley has been what her offense needed. With 56 goals and ​​39 assists, Cordingley leads No. 3 Maryland (15-1) as it enters the Big Ten tournament hoping to add another conference title to its regular season crown.

Cordingley’s father, Troy, loves watching his daughter celebrate the goals of teammates more than she does her own. He enjoys hearing the updates about how much she relishes being part of a close-knit team as the Terps vie for more titles.

“I’ve never felt this supported and calm on the field in my life,” Cordingley said.

Her dad also can see her performances through a coaching lens. He played professionally, then became a coach in the National Lacrosse League. Now he’s the assistant general manager and director of scouting for the Buffalo Bandits. So he can step back and appreciate his daughter’s skill, and what she has meant to Maryland, in a way most parents cannot.

“The very good players, they see things differently than other players,” Cordingley’s dad said. “They’re just generational players. They’re special players. I honestly see a coach on the field.”

All four of the Cordingley children play lacrosse. When Aurora, the oldest, was born, “there was a lacrosse stick there for her,” her dad said, “and it was in her hand right from the get-go.”

When she was about 3, she started playing box lacrosse — the indoor version of the sport popular in Canada. As a young kid in Oakville, Ontario, Cordingley’s only option to play lacrosse was with boys. Box lacrosse, played with teams of six often in hockey rinks without the ice, helped develop Cordingley’s stick skills and ability to move the ball quickly. She grew tired of playing with boys and getting hit into the boards, so she quit.

“At clinics, the boys would pick teams, and I would always get picked last,” she said. “They would see the ponytail out of the back of the helmet. I think that scarred me, and I was like: ‘No more. I need to play with the girls.’ ”

She participated in many sports and loved soccer. A few years after her eldest daughter gave up box lacrosse, Cordingley’s mom helped start a club girls’ field lacrosse program in Oakville. That got Cordingley back to the sport, but she still turned down a spot on the provincial team so she could play soccer.

“Then once lacrosse started getting more competitive,” she said, “I kind of fell in love with it.”

Cordingley attended the Hill Academy, a sports-centric private school where she and her lacrosse teammates were among the only girls. She estimates that her graduating class included five women and about 40 men. During her freshman year, there were enough players to field one lineup with no substitutes.

At the time, Cordingley said Canadians weren’t heavily recruited to NCAA women’s lacrosse programs, and the school increased her chances of playing at a U.S. college. Johns Hopkins, she said, was probably the best program that recruited her. She thrived with the Blue Jays as a three-year starter who led the team in points during her junior and senior seasons.

“It’s funny because we seriously talked about her so many times,” said Reese, referring to how Cordingley was a focal point of the scouting report when Maryland played Hopkins.

Cordingley left the program ranked ninth in career points in the school’s history as a Division I program, but she never made it out of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I was just always so upset after losing in early May,” she said, “and I knew I wanted to keep playing until the end of May.”

That’s part of what led her to the Terps, and a few weeks ago, she experienced a long-awaited title celebration. Maryland clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title when it took down No. 2 Northwestern, and Cordingley remembers hoping the school had ordered championship hats. Hers is now hanging in her closet. The next week, the Terps beat Michigan to win the title outright.

Maryland’s postseason starts Friday in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten semifinals against Johns Hopkins. The Terps hope they’ll advance to Sunday’s final (against Northwestern or host Rutgers), setting up a long NCAA tournament run. Maryland has won 14 NCAA titles and reached the Final Four 27 times, and Cordingley said she “had looked up to this team for so long.” Once she talked to Reese for the first time, she felt as though her decision had been made.

In a text message, Cordingley’s new coach assured her: “Your gut is right.”

