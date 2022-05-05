Capitals’ Tom Wilson is out for Game 2 against the Panthers

Placeholder while article actions load

SUNRISE, Fla. — Capitals winger Tom Wilson will not play in Game 2 of Washington’s first-round series against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, dealing a major blow to the team’s forward corps. The 28-year-old suffered a lower-body injury early in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The shift after Wilson scored the first goal of the night, it appeared he took the worst of a hit he tried to throw on MacKenzie Weegar along the boards. Wilson didn’t play after that, recording only 91 seconds of ice time for the night.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette seemed optimistic about Wilson’s status on Wednesday, saying that he would be a game-time decision for Game 2. But Wilson did not participate in Washington’s morning skate Thursday morning and Laviolette later ruled him out.

Wilson is officially listed as day-to-day. Laviolette did not want to speculate on his availability for Game 3, which is Saturday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

“We always hope for the best with players … hope to see him down the road,” Laviolette said.

Without Wilson, the Capitals — who took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday — decided to insert rookie Brett Leason into the lineup. Leason was recalled Thursday morning from the Hershey Bears, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Washington turned to Leason, a right wing, over rookies Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. If a center had gotten hurt, or a left wing, Laviolette said, Washington could have inserted someone else in the lineup.

“Brett’s done a really good job for us the entire year in the position that’s available tonight,” Laviolette said.

Leason will slot in on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Johan Larsson, with Garnet Hathaway moving up to the third line and T.J. Oshie shifting up to the second line.

Leason played 36 games with the Capitals this season, frequently with Dowd on the fourth line. He also played in all three of Washington’s games against Florida during the regular season, tallying two assists in those matchups.

“It’s been crazy,” Leason said of his rookie year. “I think this season, I took some big strides. Obviously playing my first game, scoring my first goal, just being part of the team, I feel like my development from the start of the season to now, I’m happy with it. And the Caps should be happy with it, too.”

