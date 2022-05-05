Gonzaga pushes past DeMatha, advances to WCAC boys’ lacrosse final

Placeholder while article actions load

Declan Monahan’s grandfather, father, uncle and brother attended Gonzaga, so since he was 7, the junior has watched the D.C. private school build a lacrosse dynasty. He dressed in purple and cheered at the four Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship games his brother, Timmy, won in the mid-2010s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Monahan always knew he’d attend Gonzaga, where he hoped to match his brother’s legacy as a goalkeeper. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, canceling the past two WCAC postseasons.

When the opportunity to reach his own championship game arrived Thursday night, Monahan commanded Gonzaga’s defense in an 8-4 win over DeMatha in the semifinals in Northwest Washington.

“It’s definitely kind of strange,” said Monahan, a University of Pennsylvania commit. “This is like the first real lacrosse season I’ve had. It’s not what I expected at all. But I’m just happy to be here at this point, honestly. I’m just glad we finally made it.”

Advertisement

In the championship game Monday night at the University of Maryland’s Ludwig Field, Gonzaga will play St. John’s or Paul VI, which meet in the other semifinal Friday afternoon. St. John’s (17-0) is the country’s top-ranked team and the favorite to secure its second WCAC title.

Gonzaga (14-5) remains the reigning champion from May 2019, when it won its ninth championship in the previous 10 years. The Eagles qualified for their 11th consecutive championship game Thursday by defeating DeMatha (11-8), one of the league’s most storied programs.

At the start of the season, Gonzaga appeared a lock to reach that stage. The Eagles were 8-0 and ranked near the top of national polls when injuries hit at the end of March. They lost five of their next seven games before discovering they could flourish with a defense-first approach.

That unit held sway for the first 40 minutes Thursday before the Eagles’ offense came alive. They scored four goals in the final 14 minutes after Monahan stopped multiple DeMatha opportunities.

Advertisement

While Timmy Monahan, the 2015 All-Met Player of the Year, set program records in goals and points as a midfielder, Declan chose to play goalkeeper as a 6-year-old when his team needed one. Now, he has a chance to add a championship to the dynasty Timmy helped build.

“He was the heart and soul of the team,” Gonzaga Coach Jeffrey King said. “Declan was playing out of his mind. When the stakes are raised, Declan answers the call.”

Good Counsel girls advance

The Good Counsel girls’ beat Paul VI, 20-5, in their WCAC semifinal Thursday in Olney. The Falcons (16-4), who are unbeaten in league play, will compete for their first title since 2015 on Monday evening at Ludwig Field.

Good Counsel will face the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between Bishop Ireton and St. John’s. Ireton has won the past four WCAC championship games, all of which have come over Good Counsel.

GiftOutline Gift Article