First PGA Tour start part of a hectic week for Howard’s Greg Odom Jr.

Gregory Odom Jr. walked confidently to the tee box at No. 1 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on Thursday afternoon to begin his first PGA Tour event at the Wells Fargo Championship, but before the starter was ready to introduce the Howard senior, supporters clad in blue Bison gear broke out in applause.

Cheers grew even louder as the starter bellowed, “From Washington, D.C.” as Odom placed his tee in the ground.

“Man, I loved it,” said Odom, whose round included a lone birdie at the par-4 13th. “All the people that came out here to support me, all I can say is thank you, and I enjoyed it out here.”

Odom blasted his drive down the right side into the primary rough on the way to a 7-over 77 in the first round, but his score felt somewhat secondary given his history-making appearance as the first Howard golfer to play in a PGA Tour event.

He’s doing so on one of four sponsor exemptions as the only Black player in the field of 156. On top of that, Odom, unlike the rest of his fellow players, arrived at the course fresh off three rounds at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship in Philadelphia, where he won the tournament for a second straight year Wednesday. He didn’t get home until late Wednesday night and didn’t get to bed until after 1 a.m.

Odom also directed the Bison to their first MEAC Championship last month in just the program’s second season after it was restarted after 40-years, a reboot made possible by a seven-figure donation from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who took time Tuesday to offer words of encouragement via a video exclusive to The Washington Post.

Odom had not seen the footage but upon viewing for the first time smiled broadly and said, “Solid.”

Garcia meltdown

Known for occasional petulant behavior since turning professional, Sergio Garcia was on-brand again in the first round after driving into a hazard at No. 10. The 2017 Masters champion became agitated with a rules official who assessed a penalty for taking too long to search for his ball.

“I can’t wait to leave this tour,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out of here, my friend.”

Garcia did not speak with reporters after his round of 67, but the reference to leaving the PGA Tour is in line with reports he has agreed to play in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a series of international events with Greg Norman leading the charge.

The LIV has the backing of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who American intelligence has determined ordered the brutal killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“A couple more weeks, I don’t have to deal with you anymore,” Garcia said in a huff before resuming play on the hole.

Casey withdraws

Paul Casey withdrew from the tournament hours before he was set to tee off at 1:05 p.m. The Englishman was among the higher ranked players in the field at No 26 but has been dealing with back spasms that forced him to withdraw from the Masters and the WGC Match Play in late March.

The announcement came as little surprise given Casey also opted out of Wednesday’s pro-am at TPC Potomac, which can be a demanding walk. Alternate Jason Duffner takes Casey’s spot in the field of 156.

Casey, who has two top-15 finishes this year, including third at the Players Championship, is the latest notable player to withdraw following 12th-ranked Xander Schauffele and No. 15 Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, before the start of the tournament.

Also withdrawing was Sam Ryder, with alternate Robert Garrigus as the replacement.

