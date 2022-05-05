Placeholder while article actions load

Luka Doncic looked well on his way to another historic postseason scoring performance Wednesday, as the Dallas Mavericks star entered halftime with 24 points, his strong start punctuated by one of the deep, high-arcing three-pointer that he makes look so easy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Dallas’s hopes of upsetting the top-seeded Phoenix Suns fizzled during a fourth-quarter flurry engineered by Chris Paul. The Suns have been masterful closing games all season, but this effort was especially ruthless, as they turned a three-point lead early in the final period into a 129-109 blowout victory in Game 2 of this second-round series. Doncic, whose night opened with such promise, sat out the final 4:41 because the result was in hand.

As the Mavericks return home for Friday’s Game 3 facing a 2-0 series deficit, they must contend with two demoralizing facts: The Suns appear to have their number, and the reigning Western Conference champions have crafted a savvy game plan that seeks to neutralize Doncic’s impact and exploit his weaknesses.

Remarkably, Game 2 was Phoenix’s 11th straight win over Dallas, a span of head-to-head dominance that dates back to Nov. 2019. The Suns survived 45 points from Doncic to take Game 1 on Monday and cruised to victory despite his 35 points in Game 2. While Doncic has received attention for rivaling Michael Jordan’s record for highest career scoring average in the playoffs, Phoenix has maintained full control of the series and looks poised to reach the West finals for the second straight year.

“The energy is in the house,” said Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored a team-high 30 points in the win. “The energy is in this city. I think everybody is on this revenge tour with us.”

Doncic’s physicality, shot-making and vision make him a tough cover for any opposing team, but he’s not immune to the individualized strategies that NBA superstars have long dealt with in the playoffs. Rivals attempted to beat up Jordan, hack Shaquille O’Neal and dare Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot jumpers, and the Suns have made it clear that their goal is to exhaust and outlast Doncic.

When Doncic has the ball, Phoenix typically defends him without using extra help, thereby taking away the possibility of quick passes to his teammates for open, high-percentage looks. Doncic made several nifty moves to beat one-on-one coverages in Game 2, including a spinning post-up that left Cameron Johnson grasping for air, but Phoenix is betting that the constant toll of creating offense for himself will have an accumulative effect.

In a postgame interview with ESPN following Game 1, Paul dismissed a question about Doncic’s scoring prowess by remarking that “there are a lot of good players on that team.” The message was clear: The Suns, who are deeper and more talented than the Mavericks, would be fine with Doncic scoring 70 points as long as they prevail.

“[Doncic has] made tough shots,” Suns Coach Monty Williams said after Game 2. “You look at the threes he made, those were over contested hands. Our guys deserve credit for just staying with it, not becoming deflated because he was making those tough shots. We understand and respect who he is as an offensive player.”

Encouraging Doncic to be a scorer rather than a playmaker has the added benefit of limiting opportunities for secondary creators like Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, both of whom have been quiet so far in this series. After scoring at least 23 points in all six of Dallas’s first-round games against the Utah Jazz, Brunson has been held to 13 points in Game 1 and 9 points in Game 2 by the Suns. Phoenix had a top-five offense in the regular season and should possess enough firepower to outscore Dallas if Doncic is forced to be a one-man band.

Yet the heart of the Suns’ “Luka Rules” approach can be found on the other end, where they have targeted him mercilessly in pick-and-roll situations. For Doncic, this is a taste of his own medicine: After March wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, he noted the importance of isolating against LeBron James and Stephen Curry, especially late in games.

“Attacking the best players is always good,” Doncic said. “They’ve got to have energy on both ends.”

That energy was lacking in Game 2, as Doncic was picked on repeatedly by Paul during the decisive fourth-quarter run. Doncic struggles to move laterally on the defensive end and often relaxes as possessions unfold, and both his effort and focus can wane as he tires.

Paul, the most experienced late-game practitioner left in the postseason, sensed an opportunity Wednesday and made the most of it.

With a little over seven minutes remaining, Paul forced Doncic to switch and then buried a midrange jumper over him from the right side. On the next possession, Paul went to work against Doncic on the left angle, pirouetting past him near the three-point line to set up an easy floater in the paint.

“I’ve just got to play better defense,” Doncic said. “That’s it.”

Those buckets helped push the Suns’ lead to double digits, and they eventually won the fourth quarter by a 40-26 count. Paul finished with 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists, scoring 14 points in the final period. By night’s end, the Mavericks were outscored by 28 points in Doncic’s 36 minutes.

“We’ve got to get other guys involved to help him [defensively],” Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic. “It can’t just be him.”

Williams and Paul chose their words carefully when asked about their aggressive targeting of Doncic, presumably to avoid handing Dallas any bulletin board material. No matter. Their on-court actions spoke loudly enough.

Doncic might still have enough offensive juice to make this a competitive series as the next two games shift to Dallas. The Suns, though, will continue to focus on making his life as difficult and tiresome as possible.

“[The Mavericks] are trying to go at matchups they like and we’re trying to do the same,” Booker said. “[Doncic] is going to have to guard a bit.”

