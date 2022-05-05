Nationals fail at the little things, and their problems only get bigger

Placeholder while article actions load

DENVER — Juan Soto didn’t notice Ryan McMahon creeping behind him to cover the bag Thursday afternoon. By the time Soto realized what the Colorado Rockies were doing — having catcher Dom Núñez throw behind him at third base — Núñez had fired a strike that resulted in a routine tag for McMahon. Runners on second and third with no outs became a runner on second with one down. Soon, the Washington Nationals’ fifth-inning rally died in an eventual 9-7 loss.

“That could have made the tying run in the game and I just made myself out,” Soto said. “I won’t blame anybody. It was me. And that’s when … everything changed. It feels really bad because after that, we made a couple runs and it could have been different. But we learn from the failures.”

The sequence didn’t decide the game, even if minor details loomed larger once Washington teased a comeback in the later innings. Brendan Rodgers had widened the gap with a three-run homer off Nationals reliever Josh Rogers in the bottom of the fifth. In the third, a pitch after Alcides Escobar made another error, starter Aaron Sanchez was tagged with a three-run shot for Rockies shortstop Garrett Hampson.

The Nationals (7-20), though, have too often failed at what Manager Dave Martinez calls the “little things.” It’s a tendency they can’t afford, this series finale not excluded.

“Bad play,” Martinez said, cutting off a question about Soto at third. “He gets overly aggressive. But the infield is playing back. You don’t go on [a grounder to] the corners. It’s no outs. You don’t get doubled up on a line drive. You don’t have to get that far off.

“We’ve addressed it. Even at second base, he gets such a big secondary lead,” the manager continued. "[Third base coach Gary DiSarcina] has told him: ‘Hey, be careful with the back pick.’ They’ve got reports like we do.”

Soto was thrown out after Josh Bell cut the margin to 4-3 with a double. Washington was primed for a crooked number in the fifth. Yadiel Hernandez, one of their hottest hitters, was in the box. Then Rockies (15-10) starter Antonio Senzatela threw high and wide, allowing Núñez to pop up with all his weight moving toward third. McMahon, the third baseman who was shifted a bit for the left-handed Hernandez, started moving as Senzatela released the ball. Soto had leaked about a quarter of the way down the line. A sharp throw beat him easily.

Three pitches later, Hernandez poked a slider up the middle. Bell wheeled to third but got no farther. Washington scored once in the inning despite getting a single, walk, double and single from its first four batters. After Hernandez’s single, Rockies Manager Bud Black pulled Senzatela for right-hander Jhoulys Chacin. Maikel Franco, who finished with three hits, fell behind 0-2 before bouncing into a double play for the seventh time this season. That tied him with Bell for most in the National League.

“I took my eyes off the third baseman and he took advantage of it,” explained the 23-year-old Soto. “For me, I always try to keep the third baseman in my vision … But on that pitch, I don’t know what just happened. I just looked straight to the plate, and they just made a great play, a great throw.”

It’s hard to say Soto definitely scores without the baserunning mistake, since Hernandez may have been swinging for a flyball and sacrifice fly. Too much goes on in a given at-bat for that sort of revisionist history. But there’s no version of the inning — theoretical or otherwise — during which the Nationals are helped by having a runner disappear from third.

The rest of the afternoon was littered with good and bad. The good: Soto homering in the first, walking twice and doubling in the eighth; more production from Hernandez; Keibert Ruiz lining his first homer of the season, a solo shot to the second deck in right, before bringing in Franco with a double in the seventh. The bad: Escobar’s latest fielding error and Sanchez’s ERA ballooning to 8.56 through three starts. And in between was the need for better fundamental baseball from Washington.

Why did Victor Robles bunt with no outs and a man on second in the second? Speaking of little things … Robles squared early in a hitter-friendly 2-1 count against Senzatela, indicating he was trying to sacrifice Dee Strange-Gordon from second to third. And bunting is generally a big part of Robles’s game, as he often tries to push bunts between the mound and first base for singles.

But this decision was head-scratching for two reasons. One was that Robles was moving up Strange-Gordon ahead of Escobar, who struck out and finished the day with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .480. The other was that Robles entered this series on a tear, making it even more logical to swing away and try for a big inning.

If Robles were batting ninth, a sacrifice bunt would have set up a sacrifice fly opportunity for leadoff man César Hernández. Fine. Batting eighth, though, meant funneling a scoring chance to the struggling Escobar. That didn’t feel strategically sound. Strange-Gordon never scored.

“At some point you have to let the hitters decide and he bunted the ball,” Martinez said before revealing another little miscue: “Alcides missed a safety squeeze sign. We had the safety squeeze on and he didn’t see the sign. He did on the first pitch but not in the 1-1 count.”

How did Josh Rogers fare in the rest of his fourth relief appearance? The lefty retired five of the six batters he faced, logging three strikeouts. But the sixth batter was Rodgers lifting Rogers’s 1-2 slider over the wall in center. As a big leaguer, Rogers has allowed very much limited slugging for left-handed batters. Damage by righties such as Rodgers, on the other hand, is something he has to learn to limit.

“I feel like that game is on me,” Rogers said, echoing Martinez’s criticism of choosing a pitch that rode in against the hitter. “Keibert calls a fastball in there and I shake him off to throw the slider. I take full responsibility for that one.”

What kept Nelson Cruz out of the lineup again? Caution, mostly, since Martinez doesn’t want to rush the 41-year-old designated hitter to return from lower-back stiffness. Before Thursday’s loss, Martinez told reporters Cruz could maybe pinch hit if needed. But Cruz wasn’t used, leaving Yadiel Hernandez to continue a hot stretch in his place. Hernandez lined a 106-mph single in the third, stole a base, singled again in the fifth and grounded into a double play in the seventh.

