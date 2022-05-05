A softball star grieves by playing the sport she learned from her dad

Placeholder while article actions load

Kaylie Avvisato remembers watching her first practice home run fall from the sky at a softball field at age 10. Her father, Frank, had lobbed her the pitch, and Frank turned and watched the ball as it carried over the back fence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We both started screaming,” Avvisato recalled. “It was so fun.”

It was a memorable milestone. Frank had begun taking Kaylie on daily trips to softball fields across Loudoun County, watching his daughter’s affinity for the sport grow. A former baseball pitcher at George Washington, Frank spent hours in the dirt fielding Kaylie’s pitches and tossing balls over the plate for her to crush toward, and now over, the fence.

A few years later, Avvisato has emerged as one of the area’s premier softball talents as a sophomore shortstop at Riverside High. After being named a top recruit in the country in the preseason, she is tied for the team lead with six home runs this season as the Rams (12-4) near the playoffs and eventually hope to vie for a Virginia Class 5 state title.

But while Avvisato is seeing the benefits of her daily training sessions with her father on the field, she has had to play the game without her mentor by her side for the past five months. After being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019, Frank Avvisato died in November 2021 — barely getting the chance to watch his protege shine on the high school level.

In what Avvisato says has been one of the most challenging stretches of her life, she has grieved by playing the sport she learned from her late father.

“She puts that uniform on with a little bit of a heavy heart every single time because she had a very special relationship with her dad,” Riverside Coach Kevin Bednoski said.

A thumbs-up. A hug. A laugh. Those shared moments with her father are what Avvisato remembers most growing up on the travel softball scene when her dad watched her play. Always parked on the sidelines, her father seldom missed a game.

“He had an incredible impact on my athletic career; he was always there for me and always [was] so positive and encouraging,” Avvisato said. “He was my biggest cheerleader at all my games.”

Now, Kaylie’s mother, Karen, is forced to take on that role by herself. As an assistant coach on Bednoski’s staff, she has grieved on the softball field alongside her daughter — making sure Kaylie and her son, Anthony, feel supported as they process their loss.

A former Miami (Ohio) softball player, Karen Avvisato understands the pressure parents often force on young athletes. So for Kaylie’s softball, basketball and soccer games, the Avvisatos always tried to be more encouraging than demanding.

“I’m a coach, so I know that those trips home after a game you don’t beat up [on] your kids, we don’t do that,” Karen Avvisato said. “She never really had pressure growing up, at least from us, because we just supported her.”

It was that encouragement that Kaylie Avvisato appreciated most about her father — something she carries with her as she steps up to the plate each at-bat.

With Frank’s health declining in early-July, the family took a trip to Colorado for a travel softball tournament. Frank and Karen cheered as their daughter emerged as a top player, batting .609 for the week while clocking four home runs en route to a tournament all-star game appearance.

It was also the final time Frank was able to watch his daughter play.

Kaylie remembers gazing into the Colorado crowd, locating her father seated on in his usual location behind the backstop. His voice box had been removed because of the spread of the cancer in his body, and he had lost more than 100 pounds. But his smile remained.

He threw his thumbs up in Kaylie’s direction. That memory — sharing a moment on the softball field with her dad nearby — has helped guide her to even more success this season.

“He’s taught me ever since I was a baby, so just being able to play for him and knowing that he’s just watching over me is a really good feeling,” Avvisato said.

