From afterthought to leader, senior sparks West Springfield relay team

PHILADELPHIA — As the announcer’s request for silence cut through the loud Penn Relays crowd Saturday, West Springfield senior Kyle LaJoye paused to let the noise of roughly 30,000 cheering fans rush over him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After three years spent as a relative nonfactor within the school’s ultracompetitive middle-distance program, LaJoye was finally getting his big moment as the lead leg in the high school 4x800 national championship relay.

“I always heard about [the Penn relays] as a freshman and growing up, but I never thought I’d get here. But now here I am today,” LaJoye said.

Coach Chris Pelligrini was used to having a stable full of strong runners at West Springfield, but last summer a combination of transfers and graduating seniors thinned the program. As a result, Pelligrini was unsure who to use for the final spot on the school’s decorated 4x800 relay team.

LaJoye chose for him. He assured his coach he needed to look no further. He could be the one to fill the gap.

“I didn’t want to be a part of the class that let the great West Springfield tradition fall off. So I just said: ‘Why not me? … Why can’t I be the guy to help this team win?’ ” LaJoye recalled.

While Pelligrini appreciated his confidence and boldness, initially the coach wasn’t actually convinced. Because up until that point, LaJoye was just an average runner.

As a freshman, LaJoye ran the 800 meters in a forgettable 2 minutes 34.14 seconds. His sophomore season was canceled because of the pandemic. Junior year he improved, cutting his time down to 2:02.41, but he was still off the pace needed to compete for the Spartans.

What Pelligrini couldn’t see was that LaJoye — affectionately known by his teammates as “Tubby” because of his incredible eating abilities — had been building toward filling the role for years. Now was his time to prove it.

During Saturday’s Penn Relays final, LaJoye’s 1:56.44 personal best in the first leg of the 4x800 relay helped his team secure a third-place finish, their second-best showing at Penn Relays and third-fastest time in any setting in school history.

“What he’s done, it’s hard to fathom. Usually, kids show signs early of how good they are and then they’ll cut off a few seconds here and there as they grow and develop,” Pelligrini said. “In my 21 years of coaching, I’ve seen maybe one other kid cut 40 seconds off their time.”

Part of the reason for LaJoye’s late rise was that he hadn’t always been focused solely on track. Freshman year, he played basketball during the winter while friends on the track team did indoor conditioning. He noticed how much they improved, and he thinks basketball was holding him back. So he committed to running and quit the basketball team — much to his mother’s chagrin.

“I love basketball and to be completely honest with you I didn’t want to stand outside in the cold and rain to watch him run,” Kyle’s mother, Crystal LaJoye laughed.

With LaJoye all in on track, he quickly showed how he could mature as a runner and a teammate. “I could see a big difference in his approach to races; he was a lot more dialed in and he was willing to do anything to beat the person next to him, and that’s what made him the great runner he is now,” senior teammate John O’Donnell said.

Last fall, LaJoye’s strong cross-country season put the program on notice and forced Pelligrini to acknowledge him as a serious candidate for West Springfield’s middle-distance roster.

During indoor season, LaJoye impressed while competing in the 1,000 meters, where he clocked in at 2:36, nearly 16 seconds faster than his junior season.

“There’s never been anyone that’s been a backstage runner their first few years and then [senior year] is out there competing with the top dogs. What he’s done is incredible,” teammate and best friend Sean Cochran said. “He doesn’t do this stuff for personal gain. He feels this responsibility to [the team] and the long-standing success of West Springfield.”

During the cross-country regional finals last year, Cochran fell during the early jostling of the race. LaJoye, instead of focusing on his own race, picked up Cochran by his jersey. Both ended up recording personal records.

Despite a standout season — and a career that includes being a part of five state championship teams between cross-country, indoor and outdoor track — LaJoye’s running career remains up in the air. He’ll attend William & Mary in the fall for academic purposes. Recently, though, college coaches have contacted him about continuing to compete at the next level.

At West Springfield, he is leaving a lasting impact.

“Seeing him transform himself has been inspiring,” Crystal LaJoye said. “He’s really worked hard. He didn’t just roll out of bed and do this. He had to slog through a lot of tough times to experience this moment.”

