Hometown favorite Denny McCarthy in contention for first PGA Tour win

As a youth golfer growing up in Montgomery County, Denny McCarthy had played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in its previous incarnation as TPC Avenel, when the layout had been the butt of criticism from such notable PGA Tour luminaries as Greg Norman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He also went back several times following an overhaul to all 18 holes that began in 2007 and took nearly two years to complete before subsequent renovations to the fairways and greens left TPC Potomac in its current state for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

But in all those rounds, McCarthy had never encountered conditions as rugged as Friday’s second round, with rain — torrential at times — making shots from the high, gnarly rough and oversaturated bunkers that much more treacherous and the hilly terrain a bear to walk.

Still, the Georgetown Prep graduate and three-time Washington Post first-team All-Met selection persevered to shoot 1-under 69 for a 36-hole total of 134, four shots behind leader Jason Day and within reach of the first PGA Tour victory in his career.

“It got really cold out there, nasty,” said McCarthy, 29. “The wind was switching, rain on and off. It’s tough when you’re walking up hills trying to get ready. You’re trying to catch your breath. It’s a lot of things going on. My caddie and I, we did a really good job of just kind of taking each shot with the same importance all day.”

At No. 13, McCarthy’s left foot slipped during his downward motion with the driver. Then his right foot gave out, and the club wound up dangling from his left hand. The ball somehow found the fairway, and he made par.

McCarthy, who played collegiately at Virginia, carded two birdies before making his only bogey at the par-3 17th, hitting his tee shot into the deep rough well to the left of the flag. He chipped within 50 feet and two-putted.

He managed par at the 18th despite driving into the native area left of the fairway with an approach to 25 feet of the pin.

“I tend to slip every now and then,” McCarthy said of his travails at No. 13. “My feet like to get happy from time to time. My left foot likes to do a little toe tap, and it slipped there. Fortunately I’m pretty good and experienced at slipping and was able to make solid contact.”

Wild ride for Odom

Howard senior Gregory Odom Jr.’s hectic but rewarding week ended with a 5-over 75 in Friday’s second round, leaving him 12 over and well off the even-par cut.

Odom had five bogeys and a birdie in the first PGA Tour start of his career, two days after completing 54 holes on the way to winning the PGA Works Collegiate Championship outside Philadelphia.

Odom was playing as an amateur thanks to one of four sponsor exemptions from Wells Fargo, which cited its mission to foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the PGA Tour’s first event in the area since 2018.

The reigning MEAC individual champion was the only Black player in the field of 156.

His accomplishments over two seasons at Howard, where he transferred from Memphis, even caught the attention of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, whose seven-figure donation allowed the Bison to reboot their golf program last year.

“That is extremely amazing,” Odom said of Curry’s words of encouragement. “That’s what I’m here for, to represent and be a model so other kids can look up to me and do better than me and come here to the PGA Tour.”

Notables miss cut

Zach Johnson was among several major champions who missed the cut. The winner of the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open shot 4 over Friday to finish at 144 through 36 holes.

Also missing the cut were 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who won the last PGA Tour tournament at TPC Potomac in 2018.

