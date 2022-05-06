Marathon official says allowing 6-year-old was ‘not the best’ choice

Placeholder while article actions load

The race director for a Cincinnati marathon issued a statement of regret Wednesday after her event allowed a 6-year-old boy to participate in the 26.2-mile event. “I assume full responsibility for the decision and accept that it was not the best course of action,” wrote Iris Simpson Bush, the executive director of the Flying Pig Marathon. She added that, going forward, the age minimum of 18 for the full marathon “will be strictly observed.” Flying Pig registration policies also require a minimum age of 14 on race day for the half-marathon and 12 for the 10-kilometer event.

Bush shared her statement after the participation of the boy in Sunday’s event began to spark a reaction. Among those weighing in online was two-time Olympic distance runner Kara Goucher, who tweeted Wednesday, “I’m not questioning motivation or saying it is bad parenting. But as an Olympic athlete, I promise you this is not good for the child.”

Goucher added that a 6-year-old child “who is ‘struggling physically’ does not realize they have the right to stop and should.” That was a reference to a social media post by the boy’s father, Ben Crawford of Bellevue, Ky., who stated Monday that by mile 20 of the marathon his son was “struggling physically and wanted to take a break and sit every three minutes.”

On Tuesday, Crawford returned to Instagram to respond to what he described as “a lot of attention from some who are accusing us of being irresponsible and even abusive.”

He stated that all six of his children have always had “the option” of participating in marathons without being forced to do so. His youngest child, the 6-year-old, was “begging” to run this year, Crawford said, adding that he and his wife “gave him a 50/50 chance of completing it and were ready to pull the plug at any moment if he requested it or if we viewed his safety at risk.”

“We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue,” wrote Crawford. “We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going.”

Crawford’s oldest child is 20 and he has other children under 18. All of them ran in the full marathon Sunday with him and his wife, and he wrote that the five older children waited over an hour at mile 25 for their young brother to catch up so they could cross the finish line together at a time of just over 8 hours 35 minutes.

Bush wrote in her statement that because Crawford and members of his family had unofficially run the marathon course as “bandits” in the past, their aim in allowing the 6-year-old to participate was to “try to offer protection and support if they were on our course.”

“This decision was not made lightly,” wrote Bush, who noted that event officials receive requests each year for “special accommodations.” “The father was determined to do the race with his young child regardless. … Our decision was intended for some amount of safety and protection for the child.”

“The race has got to do what the race has got to do to protect the race,” Crawford said in a video he and his wife shared Thursday on social media. “I don’t expect them to fight our battles, and I don’t want to fight theirs. … We don’t need the recognition of the race. We never asked for the recognition of the race.”

In a reply to an Instagram commenter who criticized Crawford’s parenting, and warned of what may come when his children grow up and “find their own voices,” he pointed to his three oldest children, aged 17 to 20, and wrote that they have all been “raised this same way.”

“I’m wondering why people are not interested in looking at their physical/mental health and evaluating our actions,” Crawford added. “The proof is right here, no one’s hiding it, and my kids are not quiet either.”

Crawford was reached Thursday but did not immediately respond to questions posed via email.

On a website they run, Crawford and his wife tout an intention to “live life outside of the box.” They maintain an active presence on social media, including a YouTube channel, and claim to be the largest family to have hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. Crawford wrote a book, published in 2020, about that 2018 trek of over 2,100 miles, when his youngest child was 2 and traveled in a back-mounted carrier.

“It was like a six-month boot camp,” Crawford said in an interview later in 2018. “It pushed me further than I ever thought as a father and I’m a better father for it. If you never face your demons, you’ll never grow as a person.”

In Tuesday’s post, Crawford addressed reports that his 6-year-old son was crying during the race.

“Yes there were tears,” he wrote. “He had a fall and every single member of our family has cried during marathons. These experiences were very limited compared to what has been reported and despite the incredible physical and emotional difficulty of running a marathon the amount of his crying is comparable to what we would have experienced had we stayed home on a Sunday morning.”

While they were on the Appalachian Trail, Crawford and his family had an interaction with an official from a Child Protective Services agency, he has said. In Thursday’s video, Crawford said he was speaking with his children about “how to deal with CPS” should his family be contacted following what he described as numerous calls by others for an investigation following the marathon.

Crawford declared he was “not too concerned” about a possible inquiry from a governmental agency. His wife, Kami Crawford, said in the video that it has taken “a ton of energy, a ton of head space to be negatively pursued for several days now,” and she thanked those who have supported her family.

Describing how her 6-year-old son reacted to completing the marathon, Kami Crawford said, “I would say, overall, he was really happy to be done — just like I was — really happy to get a medal, happy to get all the food at the end. … He just seemed like a normal kid that was like, ‘Wow, I just did something really tough but also really rewarding.’ ”

