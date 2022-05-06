As Miami Grand Prix readies for closeup, a fake marina has stolen the show

Placeholder while article actions load

When Formula One posted a virtual tour of the Miami Grand Prix campus and the racetrack winding around Hard Rock Stadium, it was hard to miss one notable feature. On the west end of the track, past the palm trees, tennis courts and cable cars, are luxury cabanas bordering an infield marina containing several yachts.

Unfortunately for those expecting the Monaco experience, Miami’s nautical offerings are a bit more subdued, if not silly. What appeared to be a man-made pond is actually a 25,000-square-foot dry dock designed to look like water. As journalists and social media observers came to terms with the reveal, jokes flooded in.

At least the yachts are real.

Miami Grand Prix organizers spent 10 months sourcing, transporting and placing the 10 yachts, the longest of which is 67 feet. The last boat was craned into place inside of turns 6, 7 and 8 in April, before the “water” was installed around them.

Organizers originally hoped the race would run through downtown Miami, along a route that offers a scenic view of the yachts and sailboats floating in Biscayne Bay (via the Miami Herald). Instead it will run in Miami Gardens, around the home of the Miami Dolphins, where tickets for the “Yacht Club” ranged from $38,000 for a four-person pass to $9,500 for a single.

Miami Grand Prix presale tickets sold out last year in 40 minutes. As Sunday’s race approaches, typically expensive South Beach accommodations have soared with demand. Miami’s top hotels are offering suites for more than $100,0000 this weekend, according to reports. Dinner reservations costing $3,000 per person have sold out and tables at some night clubs are going for $100,000 a night.

Such extravagance is on brand for a sport whose former chief executive, Bernie Ecclestone, once dismissed efforts to expand Formula One’s fan demographic, saying, “I don’t know why people want to get to the so-called ‘young generation.’

“Why do they want to do that? Is it to sell them something? Most of these kids haven’t got any money. I’d rather get to the 70-year-old guy who’s got plenty of cash,” Ecclestone said. “So there’s no point trying to reach these kids because they won’t buy any of the products here, and if marketers are aiming at this audience, then maybe they should advertise with Disney.”

Formula One has since changed its tone. And current executives are at least taking jokes about the fake marina in stride.

Tom Garfinkel, a Miami Grand Prix managing partner and CEO of the Miami Dolphins, addressed the fake marina in an interview with Autosport. He said F1 wanted to include shots of the yachts in the real Miami marina in its broadcast, but when those plans fell through, he offered an alternative.

“They looked at me like I was crazy. And then I came back and drew it on the whiteboard and said: ‘I want a marina with yachts here, and we’re going to make it happen,’ ” Garfinkel said.

“I think the people that are sort of poking fun at it, I think it’s funny, and it’s great. We’re not taking ourselves too seriously. We’re trying to have some fun with it.”

