As Commanders minicamp opens, Ron Rivera says roster still has needs

Placeholder while article actions load

At rookie minicamp Friday afternoon, as the Washington Commanders newest crop of players practiced as pros for the first time, Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged the roster still has needs. “If we’re looking at one position, it is going to be linebacker,” Rivera said. “We’re very pleased with the number of guys we have here, but we don’t have another veteran-type guy once we get past [third-year linebacker] Khaleke [Hudson]. … We’d like to get a few more guys to be a bit deeper there.”

In his third year, the coach and former linebacker is still searching for an answer specifically at middle linebacker. Washington didn’t draft one after spending its first-round pick on Jamin Davis in 2021, and Rivera said the team is “looking at” giving Cole Holcomb, last year’s starter, another opportunity in the role. He also mentioned Davis and depth veteran David Mayo, though each seems unlikely given Rivera’s critiques of their games at the end of last season.

On Monday, while the team was still finalizing its undrafted free agent class, Rivera met with coaches and the personnel department to address remaining holes. The team could, in addition to linebacker, add defensive backs and defensive linemen. Rivera also pointed out that the team is relying on the improvement of players who underperformed or were hurt last season, such as defensive end Chase Young and Davis.

Advertisement

In walk-through offseason workouts so far, Rivera said Davis is “going in the right direction” with formation recognition and communication.

While it seems unlikely an undrafted free agent could have a significant impact early, Washington did sign three linebackers after the draft. The Washington Post obtained the contract details for eight of the Commanders’ 13 undrafted free agents, and by total guarantee, two linebackers — Tre Walker of Idaho ($95,000) and Ferrod Gardner of Louisiana ($80,000) — were slated to make the most.

The details for linebacker Drew White of Notre Dame were unclear.

There are veteran linebackers available on the market, such as Joe Schobert and Kwon Alexander, but Washington could be waiting for further movement leaguewide before making a move. Last year, in mid-May or later, the Commanders turned other teams’ salary-cap casualties into starters at left tackle, safety and returner.

Advertisement

During minicamp, when asked about how much progress he felt the roster had made since the draft, Rivera emphasized patience.

“We’ve got time,” he said. “Last time I looked, kickoff is the second weekend in September.”

First looks

In the team’s practice bubble, the offensive rookies stood out during what was mostly individual drills.

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, the first-round pick, was sure-handed and steady, catching slants and back-shoulder throws from fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell (North Carolina). On one back-shoulder, Howell threw behind Dotson and the receiver adjusted to haul in a tough catch, displaying the focus and hands NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah called the “best in the class.”

“Jahan looks as solid as advertised,” Rivera said. “We were real pleased to see what we saw from him. I thought he moved around really well.”

Advertisement

On Howell: “Sam threw the ball very well. He's got good footwork and a strong arm. That was very evident.”

Cole Turner, the fifth-round tight end from Nevada, also displayed the athleticism and catch radius Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew praised during the draft with some leaping, athletic catches, especially down the seam.

Undrafted free agent details

By total guarantee, linebackers Walker ($95,000) and Gardner ($80,000) are slated to make the most, followed by tight end Armani Rogers ($67,500), defensive end Jacob Panusiak ($65,000), receiver/returner Jequez Ezzard ($55,000), receiver Kyle McGowan ($5,000), corner Devin Taylor ($3,500), safety De’Vante Cross ($2,500).

The details are unclear for offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, linebacker White, tight end Curtis Hodges, corner Josh Drayden and quarterback Cole Kelley.

Advertisement

In each of Rivera’s first two seasons, an undrafted free agent has made the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Dotson won’t skip graduation Saturday

Dotson said he was planning to skip his graduation from Penn State on Saturday until Ron Rivera told him not to. Dotson, a telecommunications major, pointed out not many members of his family have graduated and that it will mean a lot to him to receive his diploma.

“[Rivera] said that’s a once in a million thing,” Dotson said. “He was all for me going. I honestly hadn’t even thought about skipping practice until he kind of talked about it.”

O-line has ‘really come together’

Following the signing of guard Trai Turner earlier this week, Rivera said the offensive line has “really come together.” Washington likes to maintain a stable of 10 experienced linemen — and Turner gives them No. 10.

“We’re trying to emulate [the approach with 10 linemen] because again, the depth is what was very successful for us last season.” Rivera said. “We want to continue that.”

What to read about the Washington Commanders Commanders’ draft class: With eight picks, Commanders tried to address both needs and depth in this year’s draft. Investigation: Attorneys general Karl A. Racine of D.C. and Jason S. Miyares of Virginia are investigating a variety of allegations against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder. Sally Jenkins: We see how Dan Snyder treats customers. Who would build him a stadium? Post-draft plans: Ron Rivera’s rebuild of the Washington Commanders is nearly complete. In Year 3, Rivera acknowledged, it’s crucial for his team to show improvement from last season’s 7-10 finish. This draft reflected that urgency but the front office has a few weeks to apply the finishing touches.

GiftOutline Gift Article