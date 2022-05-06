Jason Day survives elements, takes three-shot lead at TPC Potomac

Placeholder while article actions load

Some nights Jason Day would spend so much time contemplating his broken golf swing that he dozed off in the early-morning hours. Or perhaps sleep wouldn’t arrive at all, with Day obsessively picturing one modification after the next and occasionally waking his swing coach to discuss. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chris Como, who also has counseled Tiger Woods, almost always answered no matter the time, providing feedback the 2015 PGA Championship winner kept in mind while on the range, tweaking details such as his turn at address and move toward the ball.

Those adjustments became imperative for the former world No. 1. As back ailments contributed to his spiral, the pursuit to reinvent his game was as much mechanical as it was mental.

Validation of the arduous process continued in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, where the Australian’s 3-under-par 67 in Friday’s rain-soaked second round kept him in first place, three in front of Max Homa. Four players — including former All-Met Denny McCarthy — were tied for third at 6 under.

Day followed his 63 in the opening round with five birdies amid pelting rain at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, where preferred lies were granted, standing water gathered throughout the course and some players, including Day, removed their sponsor-emblazoned caps for good when they became soaked.

“When you have conditions like this, it’s really hard to control a shot because you’re going in there and you’re doing it kind of a lot quicker than your normal pre-shot routine,” Day said. “So you have to force yourself to hit the shot and trust that. I kind of worked it out and found my way on the back side.”

In a larger sense, Day has been attempting to find his way for the past few years. His last win in a PGA Tour event was at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship when it was at Quail Hollow, the tournament’s regular home in Charlotte that is hosting the Presidents Cup in late September, thus leading to the move to the District suburbs.

Day reached his career pinnacle in 2015, becoming the first player to go 20 under par at a major when he beat Jordan Spieth by three strokes at Whistling Straits. He followed that with victories in the first two legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Barclays and BMW Championship to unseat Spieth as world No. 1.

Day came into this week’s Wells Fargo Championship ranked 127th and off a tie for 10th in his most recent tournament, the Zurich Classic, in late April. Before that, Day had missed three consecutive cuts, including at the Players Championship.

But encouraging signs also came with a third-place tie at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Victories at that event in 2015 and 2018 are part of Day’s 17 overall on the PGA Tour.

“All the work that I put in kind of in the offseason, off weeks, it’s starting to show a lot of signs, and I’m finding a lot of confidence in that swing,” Day said. “Every now and then it kind of falls back to some of that old stuff, but big thing for me is just to not kind of panic and just take a step back and go through my shots and trust it the best I can. And if I can do that, hopefully I’m somewhere, if not leading, come Sunday.”

Homa, who started his round on No. 10, kept Day within reach in part with an eagle at the par-5, 591-yard 10th, where the 2019 Wells Fargo champion holed out from about 14 yards. He made bogey at 11 but rebounded with birdies at 14 and 16.

Birdies at Nos. 2, 4 and 5 around a bogey at the par-3 third sparked Homa to shoot 4-under 66. List was among the players who matched that low round during the morning tee times before the conditions improved only slightly for those teeing off in the afternoon.

Rory McIlroy, the highest ranked player in the field at No. 7, was among them. The four-time major champion shot 3-over 73, needing a seven-foot par putt on No. 18 to stay above the cut line in his first appearance in the area since a record-setting win at the 2011 U.S. Open at neighboring Congressional Country Club.

“Jason and I have been talking about it for like 2½ hours, that we can’t wait to be done and kick our feet up,” Homa said. “I know he’s got a bus here, so he’s going to hang on the bus. I’m going to go sit on my bed, and I think I deserve a soda after today, maybe some cookies, some kind of candy, I don’t know.”

