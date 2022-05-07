A stellar Ilya Samsonov and the Caps take Game 3 — and the series lead

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Capitals came into their first-round series against the Florida Panthers as heavy underdogs. But after an emphatic 6-1 Game 3 win at Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon, Washington now finds itself in the driver’s seat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the victory, the Capitals, who are playing without injured winger Tom Wilson, now hold a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 is Monday night at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals rebounded from an early 1-0 deficit on Saturday and held a 3-1 lead entering the final period. Washington kept building its lead late, as captain Alex Ovechkin got his first goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs midway through the third with a powerful blast that beat Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Defenseman John Carlson then added an empty-netter with 4:20 left in the third and Garnet Hathaway scored with less than a minute remaining.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov was stellar for Washington, making 29 saves after his lone error — an early goal from Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau, which came just 2:45 into the game. It was Florida’s second shot on goal. Huberdeau was crushed by Ovechkin on the other end of the ice, but then raced up into the offensive zone and unleashed the snipe past Samsonov.

Washington bounced back, though, and scored the next five, getting goals from T.J. Oshie, Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ovechkin and Carlson.

The Capitals tied the game at 1 late in the first period, when Oshie deflected Ovechkin’s shot through traffic on the power play. It was Oshie’s second goal of the series and Ovechkin’s third assist of the postseason.

Johansson then scored with a pretty backhand goal at 9:51 of the second. Anthony Mantha, who has played his best hockey of the season during this first-round series, started the play with his heavy forecheck. Then, his backhanded shot banked off Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot before Johansson collected the rebound and buried it in front.

Van Riemsdyk’s goal at 18:49 of the second from the left circle made it 3-1.

Washington controlled the pace early Saturday, with its penalty kill again a driving force.

The Capitals opened the second period with two successful penalty kills. Washington’s penalty kill is now 9-for-9 on the series, with Florida’s potent offense struggling to connect with the man advantage. The momentum from the two kills gave way to Johansson’s goal midway through the second.

Bobrovsky entered Saturday’s contest having outdueled the Capitals in the first two games of the series. But in Game 3, he left too many rebounds up for grabs and the Capitals, after a few early missed opportunities, capitalized.

Samsonov got the nod for Washington over Vitek Vanecek, who started Games 1 and 2 in Sunrise, Fla. Vanecek made 30 saves in the opener before allowing five goals on 18 shots in Game 2.

It appears Samsonov has now earned a Game 4 start, with the crowd at Capital One Arena chanting “Sammy! Sammy! Sammy!” early in the third Saturday.

The Capitals were without Wilson, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 1, for the second straight game. Wilson is still officially listed as day-to-day.

Without him, rookie Connor McMichael made his postseason debut, sliding into Washington’s lineup. The Capitals had previously turned to Brett Leason for Game 2, deciding that his size and stature made him a better fit in the lineup.

