Georgetown men’s lacrosse getting used to winning Big East championships

Placeholder while article actions load

The veteran core of the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team arrived on campus looking to help turn around a program mired in mediocrity — in its best moments — for the previous decade. Saturday’s 14-12 defeat of Villanova at Cooper Field ensures those players will leave the program without having lost a Big East Conference tournament game in their careers.

Graham Bundy Jr. had three goals and an assist to earn MVP honors as the Hoyas (15-1) won their fourth consecutive Big East tournament and claimed the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

Georgetown, which probably will land the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the 18-team field, will learn its first-round opponent Sunday night.

Fifth-year senior Owen McElroy made 17 saves and TJ Haley added three goals for the Hoyas, who became the first team to win the Big East tournament at home since the event was established in 2012.

Defenseman Gibson Smith IV, a fifth-year senior, couldn’t help thinking about the contrasts between the Hoyas’ 2018 title in the event and this triumph. Four years ago, Coach Kevin Warne was still trying to reestablish a program that hadn’t reached the postseason since 2007 and had become an afterthought in the Big East.

Advertisement

“First time we won this, we were bawling together because we just couldn’t believe it,” Smith said. “Now, five years later, four championships later, it doesn’t get old. It’s special every single time. It’s even more special this time around because we did it at Cooper Field at home in front of our fans.”

Georgetown has won 11 in a row since its lone setback of the season, a 10-8 stumble against Princeton on March 5. It is the second-longest winning streak in the country behind undefeated Maryland, which had won 13 consecutive games entering Saturday’s Big Ten title game.

Brett Baskin had four goals for Villanova (9-6), which was seeking its first NCAA appearance since 2018.

The Wildcats entered the weekend as a potential bid-snatching chaos agent, a team without any at-large prospects of its own but capable of turning the Big East into a multi-bid league with an upset. Georgetown showed little interest in permitting that to happen.

Advertisement

Senior James Reilly won the opening faceoff and scored six seconds into the game. Georgetown would build an 8-1 lead less than 20 minutes into the game and seemed on its way to a stress-free, if soggy, afternoon.

“I really believe our guys were ready to go early on,” Warne said. “I felt like we came out of the gate really hot and really focused.”

Villanova scored twice in the final minute of the first half but couldn’t cut the deficit to less than five for much of the second half. Matt Campbell’s goal with 11:59 to go brought the Wildcats within 13-9, but Villanova went quiet from there, and Bundy’s bouncer with 5:20 remaining restored the Hoyas’ five-goal advantage.

Declan McDermott, Connor Morin and Alex Trippi each scored twice for the Hoyas, who beat the Wildcats for the second time in nine days.

Advertisement

It wasn’t the sharpest game for Georgetown, which committed 16 turnovers and botched four clears to help allow Villanova to close within two goals with a pair of scores in the final minutes. But it still resulted in the Hoyas hoisting a trophy.

“When you get to this time of the year, you have to win with your seniors, and our seniors pulled this out,” Warne said. “We just did enough, especially early on jumping out to that 5-1 lead [in the first quarter]. I think we did enough to carry on and to be able to walk away with it.”

Not long ago, the Hoyas were an upstart. The victories over Denver in the 2018 and 2019 Big East finals were important markers in the program’s revival. The first simply ended a long drought, and the second provided validation the previous year wasn’t a fluke.

Georgetown already was safely in the NCAA tournament last season when it made it three Big East titles in a row. (The 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). Then the Hoyas blasted Syracuse in a first-round NCAA game, taking it within a victory of only the second trip to Memorial Day weekend in program history.

Advertisement

That was the backdrop for Saturday’s celebration, one the Hoyas savored but hope will not be their last this month.

“It’s a true testament to the culture we have here, and it started with that class from 2018,” McElroy said. “Winning the first one was great. The second one was awesome. Every one keeps getting better, but at this point, we’re kind of used to it. It was a goal of ours since the beginning of the year to win this thing, but we kind of have bigger goals this year.”

GiftOutline Gift Article