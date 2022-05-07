Giannis Antetokounmpo bludgeons Celtics as Bucks win Game 3 dogfight

Placeholder while article actions load

MILWAUKEE — The stage was set for Giannis Antetokounmpo to uncork one of his signature transition dunks, where his long strides eat up hardwood by the yard and his long arms allow him to finish from almost any angle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Before the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar could elevate, Grant Williams, the broad-shouldered Boston Celtics forward, deftly wrapped him up. The two players remained entangled for several seconds, and the aborted three-on-one fast break ended with a minor tussle between members of both teams. Cooler heads prevailed, and the Fiserv Forum crowd’s calls for a flagrant foul went unheeded. It wound up being just another hard foul in an afternoon full of them.

Energized by the testy exchange shortly after halftime, Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks build a 14-point lead late in the third quarter and stave off a Celtics comeback to eke out a nail-biting 103-101 Game 3 victory on Saturday. The defending champions now hold a 2-1 series lead.

Antetokounmpo can play pretty basketball, as he did by tossing an alley-oop off the backboard to himself in Game 1. But the two-time MVP is no stranger to playoff brutality either, having battled elite defenses designed to slow him down like the 2019 Toronto Raptors, the 2020 Miami Heat and the 2021 Phoenix Suns. In this series, Antetokounmpo has confronted a smart, imposing and versatile Celtics lineup without his key sidekick, all-star forward Khris Middleton, and little in the way of reliable secondary scoring.

To overcome those challenges in Game 3, Antetokounmpo repeatedly plowed to the basket, slaloming past two, and sometimes three, defenders in hopes of collapsing Boston’s defense. Antetokounmpo bludgeoned the Celtics for several key baskets down the stretch, finishing with a game-high 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

“The physicality that [Antetokounmpo] takes in the game, the hits, to still finish and score and play,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “That’s how he’s built. He’s an incredible player that plays with his teammates, plays the right way, competes and plays through contact and physicality in a big-time way.”

The second round of these NBA playoffs has seen exquisite scoring from Ja Morant, masterful decision-making from Chris Paul and an inspirational return from a masked Joel Embiid, but this highly anticipated matchup between the Bucks and Celtics has become a messy dogfight. It was no great surprise that Saturday devolved into a barrage of loose-ball fouls, sprawling bodies and wayward jumpers: Boston possessed the NBA’s No. 1 defense in the regular season and Milwaukee has topped the charts so far in the playoffs.

After shooting just 3 of 18 from beyond the arc in a blowout Game 2 loss Tuesday, a woeful performance that marked the fewest three-pointers by the Bucks in a playoff game since 2006, Budenholzer altered his starting lineup in search of more perimeter firepower. Out went forward Bobby Portis and in came guard Grayson Allen, who was promptly held scoreless in 25 minutes. Milwaukee has badly missed Middleton through three games, as Allen and guard Wesley Matthews, who scored just three points on 1-for-5 shooting in 32 minutes, have been unable to pick up the slack.

Antetokounmpo responded with 11 points in the final period, dragging Milwaukee across the finish line with an array of creative moves. When Boston cut the lead to five points with under eight minutes to play, Antetokounmpo drilled a hook shot over Williams. Two minutes later, Boston narrowed the margin to four, only for Antetokounmpo to spin past Jaylen Brown for a dunk.

Brown, who finished with a team-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Al Horford, who added 22 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, kept coming, slicing Milwaukee’s lead to one point with three minutes left. Antetokounmpo responded once again, seeking out a favorable matchup against the smaller Brown and knocking down a long hook shot over him.

A pair of Brown free throws gave the Celtics a one-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but Antetokounmpo drove into the paint one last time, eluding Williams for a go-ahead layup with 44 seconds remaining. Jrue Holiday, who added 25 points and seven rebounds in the win, hit a timely and tough midrange floater to provide Milwaukee’s final points with 11.2 seconds left.

“Instincts,” Antetokounmpo said, when asked to explain his takeover performance. “I’m not going into a game and saying, ‘Today I’m going to shoot jump shots. Today, I’m going to drive the ball or shoot my fadeaways.’ Whatever’s in front of me, if it’s within my strengths, if it’s something I’ve worked on, I’m confident and comfortable enough to do it. I just want to be aggressive. What that’s going to look like? I don’t know.”

Undeterred by Antetokounmpo’s late-game paint dominance, Boston had one last chance to force overtime in the closing seconds. With the Celtics down three, guard Marcus Smart was fouled by Holiday with 4.6 seconds left. While Smart argued that he was in the process of attempting a three-pointer, the officials disagreed and awarded only two free throws.

“Smart tried to do the [Kevin] Durant sweep-through thing,” Budenholzer said. “We were fortunate it was two free throws. We were not trying to foul him.”

Smart made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, flinging the ball off the backboard and the back of the rim so that it would ricochet toward him. Smart claimed the offensive rebound and missed a fallaway jumper that led to a scrum for control of the ball.

Celtics forward Robert Williams III rushed a putback that went over the rim, setting up an errant tip by Horford. Finally, Horford attempted another tip that went in, but video review confirmed that time had expired before the ball left his fingertips. When the dust settled, Milwaukee had dodged three potential game-tying shots in the final four seconds.

“It was a long time,” Holiday said. “Marcus got off the line pretty quick. He caught the ball, shot it, there was another tip, and Al had two more tips. Glad it went our way.”

The Celtics entered the series as favorites after handily sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, and they will need more from all-star forward Jayson Tatum, who scored just 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting, to reclaim home-court advantage.

Both teams are bracing for even more hard-nosed play in Game 4 on Monday, and Antetokoumpo sounded almost eager at the thought. Asked if he wanted the referees to exert greater influence with a tighter whistle, he smiled and shook his head.

“How much does it cost to make a comment about the refs?” Antetokoumpo asked. “$20,000? It’s a lot of money. I should not do it. Save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers. I’ve just got to play through it.”

