Joan Adon is tested and takes a small step forward, but Nats still fall

Placeholder while article actions load

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Here was an opportunity for Joan Adon to wade through a challenge and prove himself. It’s the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night. Two on, one down with Anthony Rendon at the plate. The task of limiting damage after Mike Trout, one of the world’s best players, tagged him with a two-run double that could have rattled the rookie into submission.

But it didn’t. Manager Dave Martinez let the Washington Nationals see as much, pushing and testing Adon in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. With a first-pitch curveball, Adon got Rendon, the former Nationals star third baseman, to bounce into a rally-killing double play. That capped the 23-year-old’s line at five innings, three earned runs, five walks and six strikeouts (all on fastballs humming in at 96 mph or faster).

It was a tiny bright spot in a quick and lifeless defeat.

Advertisement

“He was throwing the ball well all day," Martinez said of riding Adon through a tough inning. "So when I’m looking at what’s going on during the game, I say, ‘You know, we got first base open, we’ll walk [Shohei] Ohtani’ and then I wanted to see what he does facing Anthony. He did great. He made his pitch and got a double play.”

One of Adon’s walks was intentional, issued to Ohtani before that final matchup with Rendon. The other four, though, including three to leadoff man Taylor Ward, put Adon in tougher spots than he should have been in.

Facing an order with Trout, Ohtani and Rendon is hard enough. At times, Adon overcame that, such as when he struck out Trout and Ohtani back-to-back to end the third. Trout swung through a 96 mph fastball at the top of the zone. Ohtani whiffed on 97 mph dart straight down the pipe. But a pair of hits for Trout — a single in the first, then the double in the fifth — helped the Angels edge the Nationals (7-21) and their sleepy offense.

Advertisement

Adon was ahead 0-2 when Trout punched a fastball over center fielder Victor Robles’s head in the fifth. Normally, that’s the time when Martinez would pull a young starter. The leashes have been especially short this spring. Adon’s command was wavering. Yet instead of going to his bullpen to face Ohtani, Martinez held up four fingers, putting him on base, and let Adon face Rendon.

“You know, he showed me he had confidence in me in that particular at-bat, and it gave me the same confidence to actually go out there and pitch,” Adon said in Spanish through a team interpreter. “So I felt comfortable and like I had to get the job done.”

The matchup was a reminder of how much has changed — and changed quickly — for both Adon and Washington. With Rendon and catcher Kurt Suzuki, the Angels (18-10) had as many members of the Nationals’ title-winning team in their lineup as the Nationals themselves (Juan Soto and Victor Robles). And when they won it all, still less than three years ago, Adon had just finished a summer with the low Class A Hagerstown Suns.

Then, Adon was 20 and not yet a full-time starter. He was certainly not in the club’s immediate plans. But on a whittled-down team, in a year more focused on development than winning, Adon has a golden chance to grow and make mistakes. Friday’s fifth inning made that totally clear.

Advertisement

“I think I attacked the zone very well, especially with a lineup like they have, which is obviously a very good lineup," said Adon, who has a 6.99 ERA through six starts. "It also gives me the excitement to kind of prove myself because ... if I can hold my own out there and do what I need to do, I can show people that I belong up here.”

Was Rendon feeling sentimental about facing the Nationals? “No,” he said, in typical Rendon fashion, before going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. “I mean, maybe if it was back in D.C. Then it would probably be a little different with the fans and whatnot and being familiar with that surrounding. But here not so much.”

Who has Rendon stayed in touch with from 2019? “I texted Soto for a little bit The main guys: Trea [Turner], Michael Taylor … but they’re not even on the team anymore.”

Advertisement

Still, reunions are a theme this weekend. Beyond Rendon and Suzuki, Ali Modami, a batting practice pitcher for the Nationals in 2019, is with the Angels now, too. Before the series opener, Rendon and Modami hugged it out with General Manager Mike Rizzo. A bottle of red wine was waiting in Martinez’s office — Daou Cabernet Sauvignon — which he figured was a welcome gift from Angels Manager Joe Maddon, whom Martinez was a bench coach for in Tampa Bay and Chicago. Then Suzuki helped starter Jhonathan Diaz keep Washington’s offense in check.

What kept the Nationals off the board? Diaz, making just the third start of his career, worked five innings on an efficient 67 pitches. Remarkably, the soft-throwing lefty kept his count low despite four walks, a product of the Nationals’ aggression. They put seven men on base against Diaz and had nothing to show for it. Diaz had success with a limited number of sliders, getting four whiffs and two called strikes on the 13 he threw. He also used his sinker to log seven of his 15 outs on the ground.

In the first, after César Hernández doubled and Josh Bell walked, Nelson Cruz grounded into a double play. In the third, after Alcides Escobar tripled and Soto walked, Bell flew out to right field. And in the fifth, after Diaz walked Escobar to start the frame, the top of Washington’s lineup went down in order. The ensuing four innings against the Angels’ bullpen was even less productive.

“The biggest thing was we chased a lot down in the zone,” Martinez said when asked if he wanted a more patient approach against Diaz. “We had to get him up. We didn’t do that. His breaking ball is really, really good and we chased it a lot.”

GiftOutline Gift Article