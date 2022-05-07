The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Deep field highlights running of the 148th Kentucky Derby

Twenty horses will compete in Saturday's Kentucky Derby to claim the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
By Glynn A. Hill
Today at 5:00 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 5:22 p.m. EDT
The 2022 Kentucky Derby’s 148th running at Louisville’s historic Churchill Downs has arrived, with a field featuring 20 horses looking to claim the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown.

This year’s Derby will have a different feel than in several years past, as trainer Bob Baffert serves a suspension from Churchill Downs stemming from his horse Medina Spirit, which initially won last year’s event, testing positive on race day for a banned substance. Baffert’s absence will contribute to the spotlight shining more brightly on a host of other trainers and horses. Baffert horses Taiba and Messier were switched to a different trainer to be eligible for the Derby, and Messier could well win the race.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from the Run for the Roses.

Everything you need to know about this year’s Kentucky Derby

Here’s what to know

  • The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, with post time at 6:57 p.m. Eastern. Television coverage of all of Saturday’s races at Churchill Downs begins at noon on USA Network. The telecast moves to NBC at 2:30 p.m. and will remain on the air until 7:30.
  • There could be rain Saturday at Churchill Downs, which will muddy up the 1¼-mile track and perhaps open things up for a 30-1 long shot.
  • If you’re looking for a different long shot to potentially claim a win, have a go at Cyberknife (20-1), who has finished first or second in five of his six career races, or Tawny Port (30-1), who has a strong pedigree on dirt tracks, especially at the classic distance.
