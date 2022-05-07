Live updates Deep field highlights running of the 148th Kentucky Derby

The 2022 Kentucky Derby’s 148th running at Louisville’s historic Churchill Downs has arrived, with a field featuring 20 horses looking to claim the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown.
Follow along for live updates and analysis from the Run for the Roses.
Here’s what to know
Two Kentucky Derby long shots worth a bet to win
Bettors and casual fans will hear a lot about the top choices in this year’s Kentucky Derby, and for good reason. Zandon, the 3-1 favorite on the morning line, closed sharply to take the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes and was narrowly defeated by Mo Donegal in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes. He was also third behind Epicenter, this year’s second choice in the Derby at 7-2, in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes. Meanwhile, Epicenter finished his preps with a big win in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, giving him a 164 Derby points, the most of any horse this year.
As good as those horses are, neither is a lock to win this year’s Run for the Roses. Zandon’s closing style and questionable pedigree leave plenty of doubt he can hit the wire first, while Epicenter will have to deal with an inside post, perhaps causing him to expend more energy than usual to get away from the gate quickly and avoid falling victim to traffic.
So what’s the alternative? You could go with Messier (8-1 on the morning line), my choice to win it all, or you could go bigger and look for one of the many horses that should offer odds of 20-1 or better at post time. If that’s your preference, here are two horses to be optimistic about in this year’s Derby, along with the odds I feel would be fair to warrant a winning wager Saturday.
For retired thoroughbreds, a Kentucky farm offers a serene final furlong
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — At this avant-garde farm, the oldest living Kentucky Derby winner, Silver Charm, 28, can gaze across at Swain, 30, whom he once dueled in Dubai, or look down the road toward Touch Gold, 27, who sneaked up and ruined Silver Charm’s Triple Crown bid at the 1997 Belmont. The 26-year-old gelding Summer Attraction can frolic with 29-year-old gelding Slamming some 22 years after they served as the exacta one forgotten day at the late Rockingham track in New Hampshire. Your basic golf cart ride can yield the sight of three beings who wrecked Triple Crown bids at Belmont — Touch Gold, Sarava (2002) and Birdstone (2004), the last one in a great big groan of a comeback to edge the beloved Smarty Jones.
“The villain of all,” Michael Blowen deadpanned.
They aren’t villains here, of course. They’re part of a tapestry that’s part of a trend: retirement homes for racehorses. At the very moment when animal lovers who wish racing would just go ahead and croak seem to have some momentum with horse deaths in focus in recent years, so does a cultural change from a thoughtless last century to a thoughtful this: the growing idea that slaughter isn’t cool.
At a Derby without Bob Baffert, rookies and grinders and stories abound
LOUISVILLE — Here’s the Baffert-less Kentucky Derby, abounding with possibilities even in its Baffert-lessness.
The traditional hubbub around Bob Baffert’s Barn 33 at Churchill Downs has yielded to anti-hubbub. The famed trainer is away on suspension after the pharmaceutical fumble last year with apparent winner Medina Spirit. The event lacks the winning trainer of a whopping four of the previous seven editions — no, wait, make that three of seven, given Medina Spirit’s disqualification. Baffert saddled 34 Derby horses across the previous 26 occasions starting in 1996, so a wizened eye might think it briefly sees him over there.
It does not.
Other people have storylines.
Trainer Todd Pletcher has his Derby entries Nos. 60, 61 and 62 since 2000; he’s such a mainstay around here as to be pretty much a third spire. (He has Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal on the rail.) Trainer Steve Asmussen, winner of just about every other big thing from here to Dubai, tries again with Derby horse No. 24 since 2001, hoping second-favorite Epicenter will exceed Fifty Stars, Private Emblem, Quintons Gold Rush, Storm Treasure, Private Vow, Curlin, Zanjero, Pyro, Z Fortune, Nehro, Daddy Nose Best, Sabercat, Tapiture, Gun Runner, Creator, Lookin At Lee, Hence, Untrapped, Combatant, Long Range Toddy, Max Player, Midnight Bourbon and Super Stock.
