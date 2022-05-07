Live updates Deep field highlights running of the 148th Kentucky Derby

Bettors and casual fans will hear a lot about the top choices in this year’s Kentucky Derby, and for good reason. Zandon, the 3-1 favorite on the morning line, closed sharply to take the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes and was narrowly defeated by Mo Donegal in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes. He was also third behind Epicenter, this year’s second choice in the Derby at 7-2, in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes. Meanwhile, Epicenter finished his preps with a big win in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, giving him a 164 Derby points, the most of any horse this year.

As good as those horses are, neither is a lock to win this year’s Run for the Roses. Zandon’s closing style and questionable pedigree leave plenty of doubt he can hit the wire first, while Epicenter will have to deal with an inside post, perhaps causing him to expend more energy than usual to get away from the gate quickly and avoid falling victim to traffic.