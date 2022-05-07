Top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse stays perfect with Big Ten title win

Placeholder while article actions load

The high-scoring Maryland men’s lacrosse team continued its perfect run through the season with yet another commanding performance, this time lifting a trophy as the reward after the final buzzer. The undefeated Terrapins cruised past Rutgers, 17-7, in the Big Ten tournament final, leaning on their prolific attack that generated a jolt of energy on the sideline every few minutes as they just kept scoring in the rain all evening at Maryland Stadium.

By the end of their two-hour run of dominance — emblematic of what the Terps have shown all year — Maryland’s players earned a celebration on the field. Coach John Tillman’s squad has now won the Big Ten tournament four times in the past six editions, and the Terps (14-0) dismantled the Scarlet Knights with ease.

Maryland — the only undefeated team in the nation, the top-ranked program in Division I and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament — continues to reach new heights. But the next three weeks in the NCAA tournament — and whether the Terps lift a national championship trophy on Memorial Day — will determine how this season is remembered.

Rutgers, the No. 4 team in the country, is 13-1 against all the teams on its schedule not named Maryland, but the Scarlet Knights have lost two lopsided matchups against the Terps — first a 17-9 defeat in April and then this letdown in their first Big Ten title game appearance since 2016.

Maryland controlled the game from the start, with standout attacker Logan Wisnauskas scoring his first of four goals 39 seconds in. And once Rutgers leveled the game at 2 after six minutes of play, the Terps generated six straight goals while their defense stifled the Scarlet Knights. Wisnauskas’s first-half hat trick lifted Maryland to a 8-2 edge at the break.

Rutgers, which entered averaging 15.2 goals, couldn’t keep pace and went 24 minutes without scoring before halftime offered some reprieve.

The Scarlet Knights had no offensive answers until Ryan Gallagher scored with 10:48 remaining in the third quarter. At the time, Rutgers still faced a five-goal deficit, and then the Terps scored twice in the two minutes that followed, ensuring their control would not waver. Maryland never let up. The Terps scored three times in the final 2:09 of the third quarter, and they added four goals in the fourth.

Fifth-year midfielder Anthony DeMaio matched Wisnauskas with four goals, and two others — Jack Koras and Eric Malever — scored twice. Wisnauskas and Jonathan Donville each had three assists.

Maryland’s average margin of victory is 8.8 goals, and only two other teams across Division I — Georgetown and Jacksonville — have an average margin better than five.

The Terrapins’ command begins with a 62.3 win percentage on faceoffs, the second-best mark in the nation. That position, primarily manned by Luke Wierman, gains possession for a prolific offense that scores more goals than any other Division I team (18.5). The well-oiled attack is a clear highlight of this team, but the defense has also been solid, and junior goalkeeper Logan McNaney (nine saves vs. Rutgers) has shined in net.

Wierman broke the school’s single-season record for faceoffs won against Rutgers with 236. Wierman won 20 of 26 faceoffs against Rutgers, which tried five different players opposite him to no avail.

In the past 10 editions of the NCAA tournament, Tillman’s Terrapins have reached the national championship game six times. But they have lost on that stage five times — and twice by a single goal, including last year’s defeat to Virginia. Maryland has long been one of the nation’s premier programs, but its only national title breakthrough in nearly five decades came in 2017.

The Terps are nearly guaranteed the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament field, which will be announced Sunday, and then what they hope will be a long run will begin. Fans might be skeptical if they focus on those past championship game losses, but all season, this Maryland team has stormed through its schedule, leaving few reasons to doubt.

