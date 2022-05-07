In injury-marred Challenge Cup final, Spirit finally lose

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Spirit on Saturday lost to the North Carolina Courage in an injury-marred Challenge Cup final, 2-1, ending a 20-game unbeaten streak in competitive matches dating from last August. Concern afterward, though, focused on two Washington players involved in frightening incidents in the second half at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Aubrey Kingsbury, the National Women’s Soccer League’s best goalkeeper last season, smashed the side of her head into the post trying to prevent the winning goal in the 70th minute. She remained in the game after receiving medical treatment but was scheduled to undergo additional evaluation.

And early in 12 minutes of stoppage time, substitute Jordan Baggett required urgent attention after appearing to suffer a head or neck injury in a challenge. Players from both teams immediately waved for medical assistance, then four Spirit players helped a technician rush a stretcher onto the field.

Baggett, who was conscious as she was wheeled to an ambulance, “has been taken to the hospital and is under evaluation,” a team spokeswoman said, adding no details were available right away.

Spirit owner Michele Kang went to the hospital to check on Baggett, a fourth-year midfielder from Stanford. Coach Kris Ward did not share specifics about Baggett or the play. “We’ll have her checked out but that’s all I know, unfortunately,” he said.

The league did not make any Washington players available to comment.

Courage Coach Sean Nahas called it a “pretty scary situation.”

The injuries brought a chaotic and bruising end to the preseason tournament, which overlapped with the start of the regular season last weekend. North Carolina suffered a scare just before the winning goal, when its new Brazilian standout, Kerolin, required assistance after a dangerous tackle from behind by Sam Staab.

The fatigue of playing several games early in the season seemed to take its toll on the players. Many seemed exhausted and, on several occasions, players needed treatment.

“There continues to be talk from coaches and league personnel about how we can adjust the Cup, how we can make it the best thing possible,” Ward said. “I just think there is a lot of different forces at play sometimes, and in the interim, as we continue [to] try to grow this, we have to do the best job we can.”

The defeat ended the Spirit’s 12-0-8 run, discounting two forfeits for violations of the league’s pandemic protocols in September, and prevented a second trophy in six months after winning its first NWSL title in November. The Courage was superior most of the afternoon, finishing the competition with a 5-0-3 record.

Winning players earned a $10,000 bonus while their counterparts received $5,000 — notable payments in a fledgling league in which the minimum base salary is $35,000.

North Carolina went ahead in the 10th minute on a sensational run by its returning Brazilian star, Debinha, and a sweet goal by Kerolin from 15 yards.

Kingsbury prevented further damage with an outstanding save on Emily Gray and Debinha’s one-timer bumped the near post. Spirit defender Emily Sonnett’s handball wasn’t called — the second consecutive game Washington dodged a penalty kick.

The equalizer came in the 35th minute. Trinity Rodman’s through ball led Ashley Hatch in stride for a 10-yard one-timer to the far corner for her tournament-best sixth goal and seventh in seven games against North Carolina, her previous club.

The Courage had an opportunity to go ahead midway through the second half Diana Ordoñez, unmarked six yards out, miskicked Debinha’s cross. Moments later, Staab got away with taking down Kerolin in the box. (The NWSL does not use video assistant referees.)

With Kerolin being treated during the ensuing corner kick, Ordoñez’s deflection caromed off Washington’s Taylor Aylmer. A diving Kingsbury wasn’t able to prevent the own goal, and in the process, crashed into the post. She was down for several minutes.

“It seemed like she was okay and responsive to the initial [concussion] test,” said Ward, adding that additional evaluation would be necessary to “see if there is any delayed onset of symptoms.”

Notes: Andi Sullivan, the Spirit’s standout midfielder, remained sidelined with a calf injury. She has been out since U.S. national team duty April 9-12. … Washington will resume the regular season next Sunday at Audi Field against Angel City FC, an expansion team from Los Angeles.

