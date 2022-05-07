NFL to investigate Raiders after team accused of fostering hostile workplace

Placeholder while article actions load

The NFL said Friday it will investigate allegations against the Las Vegas Raiders and their owner, Mark Davis, related to issues in the workplace. The allegations were made by Dan Ventrelle, who said he was fired Friday by Davis as team president. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a written statement. “We will promptly look into the matter.”

Ventrelle made his allegations in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He told the paper that “multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.”

Dan Ventrelle said he was fired by Mark Davis in retaliation to concerns he brought up of a hostile work environment within the organization, that were ignored. Then he brought them up to the NFL. He has retained legal council regarding his firing. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/jDzzdgmqtl — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 6, 2022

Ventrelle did not respond to an emailed message seeking further comment.

“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern,” he said in his statement to the Review-Journal. “Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response.

“Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees.”

Ventrelle said that he had retained an attorney and “will have no further comment at this time.”

The Raiders did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Friday, Davis said in a statement released by the team: “Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL’s latest probe of a team’s workplace issues will come with the league conducting its second investigation related to sexual harassment allegations involving the Washington Commanders. Owner Daniel Snyder denied the accusations made against him in February by Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The league also is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Watson has not been charged with a crime but faces allegations in 22 active civil lawsuits by women. He has denied the accusations.

