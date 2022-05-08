Placeholder while article actions load

There was a time when Max Homa didn’t believe Max Homa could do what Max Homa did Sunday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which is confidently and calmly play 18 holes of golf with a tournament there for the taking, even as his playing partner wouldn’t quite let him grab complete control. Walk a round with Homa, and his game is apparent. What’s more important is what his journey to victory at the Wells Fargo Championship reveals about golf — at any level.

After his closing 68 on Sunday left him at 8 under par for the week — two better than 54-hole leader Keegan Bradley and two others — Homa’s résumé says he is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour. His résumé has long said the former NCAA champion at California also lost his right to play on the PGA Tour. Not once. Twice.

The victories make people take notice. The struggles matter more.

“It’s something I carry with me,” Homa said Sunday evening. “I think it’s powerful. I feel like other guys don’t have that. That’s good for them. But I saw $18,000 in a year out here. I saw feeling very, very small, having literally no hope as to making a top 10, let alone making a cut that season. I carry that.”

What he can carry now: a reputation that is clearly on the rise.

“He’s way too good a player to lose his card,” said Rory McIlroy, who played with Homa on the weekend of this tournament in 2019, when Homa went on to post his first PGA Tour victory at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

That assessment is pretty universal on tour. It took time for Homa to accept it about himself. He is a citizen of and a participant in the social media universe, which endeared him to golf fans long before he won golf tournaments.

“Had a few caddies hit me up recently hoping to team up,” he tweeted in 2017. “They heard they usually get weekends off which is apparently a great selling point.”

That kind of bit is good for a few chuckles. But Homa has come to realize, over time, that self-deprecation can become self-fulfilling. Put yourself down enough, even jokingly, and you start to believe you don’t belong. There’s no joke in that.

In a 2019 interview with Golf Digest, Homa told a couple of revealing stories. He said his caddie, Joe Greiner, had recently told him to stop saying, “I suck.”

“All golfers say it: ‘That sucks, this sucks, you suck,’ ” Homa said. “But I decided not to do it anymore. If you tell yourself you suck all the time, eventually you’re going to think you really do suck. For a while, I thought I did.”

That contributed to the trips back and forth from playing with the big boys on the PGA Tour to slipping back to the Korn Ferry Tour, golf’s Class AAA. He played out here in 2015 and lost his tour card. He scrapped back in 2016 to gain tour membership again — making only two cuts in 17 events. He needed to go back to the minors — again — to earn another chance in the big leagues. At some point, he told Golf Digest, tour veteran Charley Hoffman asked him: “What’s your deal? When you’re the big fish in a small pond, you seem to do great. But when you’re a small fish in a big pond, you seem to go away.”

“I thought about it and realized he’s right,” Homa said. “I needed to stop questioning my place, my stature, every time I got to the tour.”

Sunday makes him a still bigger fish in a pond in which he clearly belongs. Even as he seized the lead from Bradley but couldn’t shake him — a lead that had ballooned to three shots was gone by the turn; even after it got to three again, he was only up one on the 18th tee — Homa seemed comfortable with his swing and comfortable in his skin.

But don’t mistake Sunday for an arrival.

“It’s a continuing journey,” Homa said. “I know I should be out here, but every level you get to in this game, there’s always something coming next. So like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler — the last couple world Number 1s — you get there, and now you have the entire world chasing you down. You still have, I’m sure, some minor insecurities about that.

“I definitely knew I was capable of being a regular PGA Tour player. But then all of a sudden, last year — top 50 in the world. You start looking around, it’s a different crop of people, and you start thinking to yourself, ‘Am I as good as these guys?’ ”

He is. This has been a process, and it hasn’t been without golfing hardship. But maybe he could listen to how others assess his entire package — his length off the tee, his ability to shape the ball either way, a deft short game, a confident carriage — and … well, just listen.

“Honestly, when you look at him play, you think he should have done better than he has,” McIlroy said. “I think that’s sort of how he looks, how he swings it, his whole demeanor. Sometimes it just takes guys a little bit longer to sort of figure their games out and, I guess, live up to their potential. But he definitely seems to have come into his own over the last couple of years.”

Maybe he should have done better than he has. But he’s just 31. Who’s to say what he might do from here?

“Career’s kind of settling down,” Homa said, “and I’m settling into myself as a golfer.”

There’s both accomplishment and possibility in that. The only waggle in Homa’s countenance Sunday came after his lag putt of some 40 feet at the 18th, a grimace and a flex of frustration after he ran it by the hole. It was brief and misplaced. Bradley was in the process of making a bogey. When his final two-footer dropped for a par, Homa pumped his fist and let out a yell.

It was for the accomplishment of the week and of the moment. But it also represents the building belief that Max Homa more than belongs on the PGA Tour. It’s a belief held by so many of his peers. Notably, it’s now a belief he holds himself.

