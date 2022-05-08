With Natasha Cloud leading the ‘Elite Eight,’ shorthanded Mystics win again

Placeholder while article actions load

MINNEAPOLIS — Natasha Cloud sent the tweet Feb. 24, putting the WNBA on notice: “Yall not going under on me this year. That’s the tweet.” The seventh-year guard has been on a mission to tell anyone who’s listening that she’s a shooter in 2022. And in her first two games, she has backed up those words. Cloud scored 19 points to go with six assists and six rebounds while leading the Mystics to a 78-66 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night.

Cloud went scorched earth in the first half with all 19 of those points, shooting 4 for 6 from behind the arc for Washington (2-0). She drove for layups, hit midrange pull-up jumpers and buried wide-open three-pointers. The 30-year-old has never averaged more than nine points in a season, but she posted 17 in Friday’s season-opening win and topped that Sunday. At one point, Cloud had 19 points and the Lynx had 21.

Vocal leadership always has been part of Cloud’s skill set, but she was particularly outspoken during training camp and has carried that into the season. On Sunday, she could be heard getting her teammates ready in the hallway near the entrance to the court, huddling them up and emphasizing the need for everyone to contribute with just eight players available.

That’s exactly what happened. Ariel Atkins posted 20 points, four rebounds and five assists. Myisha Hines-Allen added 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Rookie Shakira Austin had her first double-double in her first start with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 10 points and five rebounds.

Jessica Shepard paced Minnesota (0-2) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota made a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter as the Mystics fatigued and lost some of the crisp ball movement that help build a 27-point lead. But Atkins made some big plays down the stretch to close out the victory.

Here’s what else to know about Sunday’s win:

Second to none

The outcome was decided in the second quarter, when the Mystics outscored the Lynx 23-4 to take a 47-23 halftime lead. The Lynx were awful offensively in the second, shooting 7.1 percent and missing all four of their three-point attempts.

Austin did a masterful job battling seven-time all-star Sylvia Fowles, refusing to give an inch to the 36-year-old in her final season. At one point, she forced the Lynx into a three-second violation as Fowles fought with elbows high, trying to get post position that Austin refused to give up. Fowles finished with 13 points and eight rebounds; she surpassed 6,000 points to move into 10th all-time in WNBA scoring.

‘Elite Eight’

The Mystics were calling themselves the “Elite Eight” on Sunday with Elena Delle Donne, Alysha Clark (foot) and Tianna Hawkins (personal) back in Washington. Delle Donne had a scheduled day off; the Mystics will mix those in during the season in an attempt to keep her fresh and not overwork her surgically repaired back. Clark has yet to make her season debut after missing all of 2021, and Hawkins had a death in the family.

That left rookies Austin, Rui Machida and Katie Benzan and recently signed Stephanie Jones to carry increased loads. Austin started for Delle Donne, and the other three were the only bench players available. Benzan made her WNBA debut, playing two minutes with an assist.

Machida showed off some of the court vision that she displayed while leading Japan to a silver medal at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. She found Cloud for multiple open three-pointers, and she finished with three assists and four rebounds.

Roster updates

The Mystics were granted another hardship roster spot with Kennedy Burke still not with the team. They brought back Benzan, the former Maryland guard who traveled with the team in anticipation of clearing waivers at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Mystics will be shorthanded for several weeks, but Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault provided an update Sunday. He hopes that Clark will be ready Friday vs. Dallas. (Washington’s next game is Tuesday vs. Las Vegas.) Burke, who has been playing in Spain, is scheduled to arrive in Washington on May 16 and is slated to travel to a game at Dallas the next day. Elizabeth Williams remains out until her Turkish team wraps up its postseason.

