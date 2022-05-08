Anthony Rendon breaks through in the ninth to beat his former Nationals

Placeholder while article actions load

ANAHEIM, Calif. — All weekend, the Washington Nationals handled Anthony Rendon, holding him to just one hit in his first 12 plate appearances. He tried to stalk the first and second pitches of at-bats and popped up. He struck out looking in the seventh inning Sunday and took a long stare at the umpire. He wasn’t the hitter the Nationals knew for so many years in D.C.

But in the ninth, when Rendon was given a chance to put his team on top against Tanner Rainey — with Shohei Ohtani on second after tying the game with a two-run, two-out double — that clutch version reappeared. Rendon’s walk-off single scored Ohtani from second at Angel Stadium, right ahead of a bouncing throw from center fielder Victor Robles. The Nationals dropped the game, 5-4, and the weekend series despite entering the ninth with a two-run lead.

Rainey had worked eight appearances without allowing a run this season. Here, though, he worked consecutive days for the first time since April 10 and couldn’t navigate the entire meat of Los Angeles’s order.

Earlier in the afternoon, Erick Fedde threw five scoreless innings on an inefficient 97 pitches. Josh Rogers struggled in the sixth, putting on two runners who scored when pinch hitter Jack Mayfield beat Kyle Finnegan with a two-run single. But in the end, after the Nationals’ offense collected an insurance run in the seventh, it came down to Rainey, Ohtani and Rendon.

Advertisement

With a better route, Robles may have had a chance to leap at the double Ohtani rocked off the wall in left-center. Rendon, on the other hand, found a patch of open grass and flipped a single into it. He has spent much of his time with the Angels either injured or trying to find his old self. Facing his old team, the latter came all the way through.

What’s next for Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross? Both right-handed pitchers will throw two simulated innings this week, Manager Dave Martinez told reporters. And once they’re built up a bit more, the plan is for each to start a rehab assignment with one of the club’s affiliates. Ross is recovering from having a bone spur removed from his elbow in early March. Strasburg is still working back from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. Since around the middle of last month, they have been on identical rehab schedules.

What’s next for Gerardo Parra in retirement? The former outfielder will be a special assistant to General Manager Mike Rizzo, the Nationals announced on their broadcast. Parra, a beloved member of the title team in 2019, received an invite to spring training in March and fought to make the club. But after he didn’t earn a spot, Parra never reported to the minors. Instead, the 35-year-old quietly decided to retire after 12 years in the majors. It’s no surprise Rizzo wants him to stick around.

GiftOutline Gift Article